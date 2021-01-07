From theory to practice - page 1825
this week
I haven't touched anything all week, I haven't written anything.
;)
i don't know why we write so many robots - that's all we do) i haven't even looked at the robot for a fortnight)
and I'm 90% sure of it. Of course you have more trades and probably more profitability...
Once again, two forum drawers are competing to see who can draw the balance line better)))
Right?
That's it. Trading is done for the month.
Total: +40.72% profit... Not enough. Well, it must be a signal.
Good luck and profit, everybody!
Better PAMM
PAMM is difficult for me to understand. Max sent me some links to read, but I did not understand anything.
The signal is simpler - you just have to line your pockets with cash falling from the sky in the form of contributions and that's it. I understood that.
Right?
OK
SO
))
THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING
;)
THERE
TAMI.
10000+++
Is sitting on this forum useful?
or is it better to ignore it and just fuck off?