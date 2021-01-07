From theory to practice - page 1833
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is the local calendar unsuitable for this?
I don't know, I haven't looked at it.
You have a loser mentality, you know that?)
I ran into a forum update last night when I was writing you back. Of course I don't have it, because I haven't started trading on Moex. But I'm not going to give you anything at the seminar, just a lot of ideas that everyone may use in their own systems and do it by analogy. Such a game. Wizard2018 said only one phrase on the thread in my presence and he knew that I was there. That phrase was a vector of direction in the work getting my additional insight into the nature of pre-processing. Would you do thatMax, with a single phrase, to direct a man to work in the right direction? No, well then don't f... di, you know what I mean :-)And overall, he's a pain in the ass. He's old. Grouchy.)
Another one.
Show me the monitoring first, then chew, lay down, flash))
I'd be happy not to show it to you if I had it. But I made it especially for you, as I knew it would come in handy. Voila.
SkyNet 3.0 in person.
Meta Trader5, Tool Si, Moex, fish carp game started. True, it's not trading in real life yet, I still have to solve the issue with the code in OnTicks. So, I paid 200 roubles to get such a set of models.
I hope I don't need to explain what these numbers mean? If you need to come to a seminar, I will explain it to you :-)
I'd love not to show it to you if I had it. But I made it especially for you because I knew it would come in handy. Voilà.
SkyNet 3.0 in person.
Meta Trader5, Tool Si, Moex, fish carp game started. True, it's not trading in real life yet, I still have to solve the issue with the code in OnTicks. So I paid 200 roubles to get this set of models.
I hope you do not need to explain what these numbers mean? If you need to come to the seminar, I will explain there :-)
Where will the seminar? And when ...
Where will the seminar be? And when...
Strange things I notice here.
What a grail, I think there's a sadness here
People are talking to themselves.
Dorka
Strange things I notice here.
What a grail, I think there's a sadness here
People are talking to themselves.
Dorka
I just like to talk to smart people :-))))))
I've never seen such marketing before ))
I've never seen such marketing before ))
I can't wait...