From theory to practice - page 1833

Aleksey Nikolayev:

Is the local calendar unsuitable for this?

I don't know, I haven't looked at it.

 
Макс:
You have a loser mentality, you know that?)
Until you understand (if you ever do) how money and success change people, you'll keep writing such naive nonsense.

I ran into a forum update last night when I was writing you back. Of course I don't have it, because I haven't started trading on Moex. But I'm not going to give you anything at the seminar, just a lot of ideas that everyone may use in their own systems and do it by analogy. Such a game. Wizard2018 said only one phrase on the thread in my presence and he knew that I was there. That phrase was a vector of direction in the work getting my additional insight into the nature of pre-processing. Would you do thatMax, with a single phrase, to direct a man to work in the right direction? No, well then don't f... di, you know what I mean :-)

And overall, he's a pain in the ass. He's old. Grouchy.)
 
Макс:

Another one.

Show me the monitoring first, then chew, lay down, flash))

I'd be happy not to show it to you if I had it. But I made it especially for you, as I knew it would come in handy. Voila.

SkyNet 3.0 in person.

Meta Trader5, Tool Si, Moex, fish carp game started. True, it's not trading in real life yet, I still have to solve the issue with the code in OnTicks. So, I paid 200 roubles to get such a set of models.

I hope I don't need to explain what these numbers mean? If you need to come to a seminar, I will explain it to you :-)

Where will the seminar? And when ...

 
jori77:

Where will the seminar be? And when...

More like as early as Friday at 19:00 MSK on YouTube. The link will be in the machine learning thread additionally.
 

Strange things I notice here.

What a grail, I think there's a sadness here

People are talking to themselves.

Dorka


 
I just like to talk to smart people :-))))))
Mihail Marchukajtes:
I just like to talk to smart people :-))))))

I've never seen such marketing before ))

 
Mihail Marchukajtes: If you need to come to a seminar, I will explain :-)

I can't wait...

