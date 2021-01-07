From theory to practice - page 1824

Vladimir Baskakov:
Yes, I'm going to plant potatoes.


It's winter, it won't grow.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I don't see the loss as the right move.

It took me four years to fight a loss.

this topic has not been addressed here.

And that's more important than anything else.

Che's fighting his losses, I saw it on his signal.

and as said - to use such a system of fighting, you need to unrealistically lose risk and still, sooner or later will lose (tested)

so i discarded such an algorithm, not an option

Not if you know the structure of market movement) it is the same everywhere.
But structure does not mean non-randomness. it means cluster volatility. No more than that.
Losses are unrealised orders . It seems that if you don't accept these losses you are taking profits.
If you have got the equity on top, it means you are doing the right thing, like I told you before.
And you flipped the system, that's smart.)
 
In general, I've come to the conclusion that the way the price moves does not matter - the only important thing is where it moved. That is, for example, in the last 5 minutes the price went down by so much, an hour - by so much, etc. As well as overcoming highs and lows, this is what determines the probability of price going above or below the highs and lows.
It's ridiculously simple.
There are no shapes, waves or any other kind of movement in the market. There is nothing but higher lower and constant noise.
That's it.

It took me five years to do it... Well, it's a total bummer... At least I found ways to earn and effectively analyze a random process.)

I would be very glad if the market was more complicated and all sorts of mysterious laws were hidden there, but they don't exist. The regularities of price movement in time other than cluster volatility and their subtraction from each other do not exist
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

That's right.

It's stupid to keep the unprofitable ones on trend.

Cut mercilessly.

Keep the profitable ones.

You just have to overcome greed and fear))

Not just greed and fear, but baseless hope...

 
Is equity at the bottom or the top?)
But it's looking pretty good. Judging by your trades there's $150 on the upside if there's no hang-ups....
 
Equity's picking up. It's not going anywhere.

Just been flat for two days.

Lucky I slept in and didn't have to worry about working or writing anything.

It's okay.

they've stopped arbitrage, the pairs are getting more and more garlic ;))))

How many times did I say long time ago - that all couples are one and the same in fact
 
I haven't looked at my robot for a fortnight) I'm sure it's 90% sure.)

I was 90% sure of it. Of course you have much more trades and the profitability is probably higher...

hope fuels young boys
 
Martin CHEguevara:
If you want equity to always be higher than the balance, you should place stops ONLY on all orders and profits ONLY on all ones. And then use the order systems.

The balance line does not tell you anything. you can make any balance line with the help of lots and closing trades.

