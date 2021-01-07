From theory to practice - page 1824
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes, I'm going to plant potatoes.
It's winter, it won't grow.
I don't see the loss as the right move.
It took me four years to fight a loss.
this topic has not been addressed here.
And that's more important than anything else.
Che's fighting his losses, I saw it on his signal.
and as said - to use such a system of fighting, you need to unrealistically lose risk and still, sooner or later will lose (tested)
so i discarded such an algorithm, not an option
That's right.
It's stupid to keep the unprofitable ones on trend.
Cut mercilessly.
Keep the profitable ones.
You just have to overcome greed and fear))
Not just greed and fear, but baseless hope...
Not if you know the structure of the market) it's the same everywhere.
This week.
I haven't touched anything all week, I haven't written anything.
;)
this week
I haven't touched anything all week, I haven't written anything.
;)
Is equity at the bottom or at the top?)
Equity's picking up. It's not going anywhere.
Just been flat for two days.
Lucky I slept in and didn't have to worry about working or writing anything.
It's okay.
they've stopped arbitrage, the pairs are getting more and more garlic ;))))How many times did I say long time ago - that all couples are one and the same in fact
happiness is that I slept in and didn't have to worry about how it worked and didn't have to write anything
everything's fine
I haven't looked at my robot for a fortnight) I'm sure it's 90% sure.)
I was 90% sure of it. Of course you have much more trades and the profitability is probably higher...
so why do we write so many robots - it's all about that) i haven't looked at a robot for a fortnight at all)
and I'm 90% sure of it.
If you want equity to always be higher than the balance, you should place stops ONLY on all orders and profits ONLY on all ones. And then use the order systems.
The balance line does not tell you anything. you can make any balance line with the help of lots and closing trades.