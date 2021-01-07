From theory to practice - page 1834

Why is it so quiet? The market seems to be moving. I don't see any reports.)
 
Evgeniy Kvasov:
not yet drawn... :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

I thought it was scary))))

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

it's even worse than expected - people are loading up on alphabets and primers, remembering how to read... many are crying :-(

Dmitrievsky has promised an article, everyone is getting ready to absorb

Maxim Kuznetsov:

Yes, he intrigues. I feel the grail is near...
 

And crockery onwards and upwards))))

wheel of samsara...........

Looks like the rally's started)) Everyone's about to get shaken up, by the new schemes))))))))

Pound is cool.)

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

a little more and steppa:

will take both the old network and the new money :-)

 
The Canadian still life needs to be completed))
Money is flying))) Paying ;)
 
I am always surprised by critics of martingale when they take the most primitive option without loss limits as an example and prove that martingale is bad. But there are a lot of variants of TS that use lot increase. Those who have been practicing it for a long time know that there are at least dozens of them. Critics of martingale should first study all these possible variants and work with their testing and then draw conclusions.
