Uladzimir Izerski:
I do not care how it moves. The price may move in circles, there is a time when it moves and a time when it stops. The difference between the first and the second is the real movement. And if a person is out during the move, he most likely will not get out.
If you know that the price at point B is likely to be lower than it is now at point A, you trade on the Sell side and don't worry, you will win anyway and vice versa.
There are order systems that do all the work for you.

There are order systems that do all the work for you, like grids. For example, I use more advanced technologies, of course not more efficient than grids, but they are much less risky and therefore not as profitable, but they work.

These are the systems that give a 90% guarantee of profit. For example if you use buy sell orders you will get nothing but sinking, whatever kind of analysis you use, you will always get 50-50 with equal conditions of loss and profit.

But everything and everyone in the market has peculiarities such as trading on direction or on reversal.
In the first case we will surely face reversal, and in the second case we will face the directional movement. But it is better to come across on reversal (or flat / correction in most cases) than on directional movement, so it is better to choose the first one.
My system is polymorphic, it trades directionally with an automatic reversal when certain conditions are triggered.
It's not so cool, but it works - it's good.)
 
Thought it was a temple, but it wasn't.
Just an indicator downloaded from the market looking ahead.
The indicator was pumping up the oanda positions and did notchange to winter/summer time.



Just wasted time testing it.
I knew there was a peek into the future somewhere. The Expert Advisor was withstanding huge spreads. And if it withstands huge spreads, it is most likely peeking into the future.
In short, there is nothing in these "strategies against the crowd".
 
The VC crowd has no effect on the price.

Those who understand nothing about markets look for any way they can. Even such as playing against the crowd. But this is foolishness.

 
Those clients are long dead. The exchange is playing with itself. ))

 
I have a holiday every day.))

A day lived is a holiday.

How is it then to celebrate a month lived? ))

 
They have no impact at all.
And in 95% of cases, no one brings them to market.
 
50-50. It is only in a lock. In other cases, rather -100 or +100.

To get +100 you need to go along with the price. You need to know how the price will behave in the future.

We should know what is happening in the market, whether it is a flat or a trend. It is not necessary to go against the trend. You won't lose much on the flat, but you won't find much either.

This is what a high probability of flat looks like on the hourly chart. Green rectangle.

EURUSD

 
Martin CHEguevara:
If you want equity to always be higher than balance, you should place stops ONLY on all orders and profits ONLY if you want the opposite. And then the order systems. that's it.

it's a headfirst, it's going to work.

But it is difficult to make both of them grow.

Personally, I didn't believe it would work, but it does.

I told you, I couldn't believe my eyes at first.

I tried it on a demo for a few minutes and immediately applied it on a real account.

 

After the fact, everyone knows how to identify a trend or a flat, but predicting price behaviour is a trader's art.

It is the only way to make money in the market. Only forecasting. In other cases, it's a game of roulette.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

it's a headfirst, it's going to work.

But it's hard to make them both grow.

Personally, I didn't believe it would work, but it does.

I told you, I couldn't believe my eyes at first.

I tried it on the demo for a few minutes and immediately converted it to real trading

That's right.

It's stupid to keep the unprofitable ones in the trend.

Cut mercilessly.

Keep the profitable ones.

You just have to overcome greed and fear))

