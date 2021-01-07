From theory to practice - page 1819
Just an indicator downloaded from the market looking ahead.
I knew there was a peek into the future somewhere. The Expert Advisor was withstanding huge spreads. And if it withstands huge spreads, it is most likely peeking into the future.
In short, there is nothing in these "strategies against the crowd".
I thought it was a real one, but it wasn't.
The VC crowd has no effect on the price.
Those who understand nothing about markets look for any way they can. Even such as playing against the crowd. But this is foolishness.
Those clients are long dead. The exchange is playing with itself. ))
I have a holiday every day.))
A day lived is a holiday.
How is it then to celebrate a month lived? ))
And in 95% of cases, no one brings them to market.
I don't care how it moves. Even if it moves in circles, there is a time when the price moves and a time when it stands, the difference between the first and the second is a real movement. And if a person is out during the move, he most likely will not get out of it.
50-50. It is only in a lock. In other cases, rather -100 or +100.
To get +100 you need to go along with the price. You need to know how the price will behave in the future.
We should know what is happening in the market, whether it is a flat or a trend. It is not necessary to go against the trend. You won't lose much on the flat, but you won't find much either.
This is what a high probability of flat looks like on the hourly chart. Green rectangle.
If you want equity to always be higher than balance, you should place stops ONLY on all orders and profits ONLY if you want the opposite. And then the order systems. that's it.
it's a headfirst, it's going to work.
But it is difficult to make both of them grow.
Personally, I didn't believe it would work, but it does.
I told you, I couldn't believe my eyes at first.
I tried it on a demo for a few minutes and immediately applied it on a real account.
After the fact, everyone knows how to identify a trend or a flat, but predicting price behaviour is a trader's art.
It is the only way to make money in the market. Only forecasting. In other cases, it's a game of roulette.
That's right.
It's stupid to keep the unprofitable ones in the trend.
Cut mercilessly.
Keep the profitable ones.
You just have to overcome greed and fear))