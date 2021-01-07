From theory to practice - page 1816
maybe... my 25 day 10,000% shifter topic got erased here too
Maybe it's because you've been shitting on everyone?)
the pyramid game had an example of 5000% in 1 trading day :))) that's what I wanted to post on the alps
wanted or posted?
50x account growth?
the main thing is that you didn't have 50 days of losses before that.
It is important to show the whole account and not 1 day)
Why didn't you use it in "paired"? - almost guaranteed skirmish - divide the already known amount of "spread" in points, divide it into 4-5-6-levels... ...and you can fill up on each one... You may not have a martini*2 but...
if the clap is going to be a nonreciprocal one).
I'm still the same...
Boring... +35.25% so far this month. And you need unthinkable dough...
3.65% is the balance sheet drawdown? What was the maximum drawdown in equity?
No way!
You don't know how to calculate the risks.
we'll get this kind of equipment 1/32 times.
In other words, 1 time we'll get it and earn $310, and 31 times we won't get it and we'll lose $31*10=$310.
So the risk is 1/32.
We can only get such an equipment if we get a no-failure move, which will happen in the regular market in 1/32 cases.
So we need to look for a no-failure move.
What can I say... bad dancer's balls get in the way... instead of irresponsibly blabbering on and on, you should have seen the minutes of any couple
again... only the OE will search for a bounce-free movement 32 times... instead of simple entry and exit operations...
Piece of cake - elementary things in trading that you don't understand or know how to do...
It's a bad dancer's balls that get in the way.
you had gray balls 12 years ago.)) and now you must be 100 years old! ))
Nikolka, someone has to bring some rationality to your posts))
3.65% is the drawdown on the balance sheet? What was the maximum drawdown on equity?
I don't know... 10-15%, probably. I am not opening the signal at the moment - I wonder if I really need it.
My latest posts are just a demonstration of my belief in the Grail and my prayers every second.
The signalE is only needed for the machine gun, i.e. there should be a lot of trades.
If there aren't many, you can just copy
If there isn't enough, you can just copy
Copy what?
transactions
watch and open the same way