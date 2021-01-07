From theory to practice - page 1821
Here's the joker signal. I don't do it. It's lying in the archive.
You can't see what it is. It could be anything up to and including a demo just created.
No it's real. Give you the password?
Don't.
No it's real. Give you the password?
After that answer, my respect for you improved). Honestly.
Flatulence is flatulence.
I am purposely provoking objections. All remain silent. Everyone agrees))
...He made himself respected and couldn't have made it up any better).
Otherwise, I would have given him the password, but he would have lost all respect (from u) me. He got out of the situation in a lucky way.
So everyone who is interested in your results loses your respect. Strange.)
What's the basis for that conclusion?
I showed a real time scan, even turned on the clock.
And it's up to the individual to believe it or not.
The results have nothing to do with it.
I treat most forum members with respect and a few with disgust.
I too can be treated from their point of view. I am not a carrot so that everyone likes me))))