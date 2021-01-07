From theory to practice - page 1904
take and divide the unit by the quotient and trade like a normal person
that's session and day boundaries. it doesn't always work.
You are a Japanese bank and your clients are Japanese and you spend (count) money in yen, but you also trade with the States. You ask how many yen in 1 lot of dollars and how many quid in 100K yen are different questions of life.
The arithmetic is easy to count, but the priorities and reactions are different
He probably meant to tell you to trade like this.)
There are profitable strategies, in fact.
not without it.
It's just that they're kind of complicated.
;)
I just like strategies against all, they're a bit better, so it seems to me
People are mostly trading counter-trends
You have to wait for it to turn, you have to wait for it to turn ...
and here it's just, like...
as the famous mathematician said - if you know the pivot point and...
Well, he's right, that's what I was looking for.
off topic, it's just the music:
a very rare event, but dlinnyesquitches withshortfatility should be extinguished :-) traditionally, long/short measurements are relative
it's exactly "against all".
absorption it is called
I threw in the link above
postfactummmm
it's too late.
All the price movement conditions are in the picture, written in black and white.
and draws these movements on the chart.
you don't need anything else, everything is there
only need to analyze
;)
and in the Strategy Tester, how does it show a year's worth of changes?
I just like counter-trend strategies, they're a little bit better, I think.
people are mostly trading counter-trends
Who told you people are losing?
as the famous mathematician used to say - if you knew the pivot point and...
Well, he's right, that's what I've been looking for.
how do you determine the pivot point?
How do I know if it's just a deviation from the mach mach stick slightly above the average OR if it's already a U-turn?
and in the tester for the year, how does it behave?
Why do you have questions in all three of your posts that do not relate in a single word to the content of my post?
Especially since you ask questions like that, the answer to each of which almost the whole world would like to know
I hope you understand yourself that there will be no answer, even if I know the answers to all questions, because a lot depends on the algorithm of the strategy?