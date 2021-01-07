From theory to practice - page 1746
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
All trades are on the plus side... except for the last one)
there are no negatives and there cannot be
I agree. For real accounts. I've only allowed myself to do that in contests.
But at 100 leverage I used 30-35% and even 40% on real accounts. The acceptable value is determined by the number of losses, imitating trading in all brokerage companies simultaneously (several dozens), from which I collected actual tick quotes for several years. At the same time, in the block, simulating the server's execution of requests, I have provided a forced delay and asymmetric slippage - something I had to deal with when trading in the real MT platform. Such a load is acceptable if the trades are very short-term, which is typical for arbitrage.
I showed the principle of calculation.
And I loaded my securities differently, and under 100%, and over 100% ;)) But that's not the point.
If we reconsider from a different "starting point", we will obtain the following result:
.so, in this case, with 500 leverage, the deposit load should be 6%
It's just another damn thing...
yeah
you probably do not understand what we're talking about. about loading the deposit.
Think carefully before you 'get clever'.
I showed you the principle of calculation.
And I have loaded the securities amount in different ways, both under 100% and over 100% ;)), but that's not the point.
If you look from another "starting point", you will get the following result:
.so, in this case, with 500 leverage, the deposit load should be 6%
how complicated everything is )))
theleverage provided by the dealer has no effect on the deposit load for CFDs,
I don't know how else to explain it for especially stubborn people ))))
calculate the deposit load for CFD for different levers in the tester, maybe then you'll understand
How messed up it all is ))
theleverage provided by the dealer does not affect the deposit load for CFDs,
I don't know how else to explain it for sure ))))
calculate the deposit load for CFDs with different levers in the tester, maybe then you'll understand.
you heard a ringing somewhere but did not understand it
Try to check how the result flies when you use different leverages, then you will understand what we are talking about
then you'll stop talking nonsense.
Yeah
You open and close trades in the plus zone using margin on top of the deposit).
You don't operate on your own.
You open and close trades in the plus zone using margin on top of the deposit).
You do not operate on your own.
And if the deposit = 0, then you're screwed.
You're trading in the air, and the money keeps rolling in and out.
And if the deposit is 0, then you're screwed.
You're trading in the air and the money's going out and out.
Do you have open trades now?
You open and close trades in the plus zone using margin on top of the deposit).
You don't operate with yours at all.
You gain 2-3 deposits of free margin and in this margin you also open trades at the expense of it. In short, the equity is much higher than the balance.