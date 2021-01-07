From theory to practice - page 1744
on someone else's signal minus 48%....
I'm sitting here crying)))
With leverage = 500, a 30% deposit load is suicide. I say this knowingly, believe me ;)
Maybe this tip of mine will help you make the right estimates. It helps me ;)
.Make your own recalculation based on the starting point you have adopted, if necessary.
There is no leverage on CFDs,
Sitting and crying)))
and it seems to me that one trade took out 50% of the deposit....
as the author of the signal said today - out of 10, only 3 trades missed
but one of those three was the first, unfortunately
crying ......
----------------------------------------
and i got 100% (119k today) on target:
Oh, come on, the title is great!)
Honestly, I'm amazed at your swiftness. In three days you registered on the forum, verified as a seller, posted a signal and lost half of your deposit on it. I don't know if you are that fast in other aspects, but here you deserve to be written down in the Guinness Book of Records.
Think carefully about what I'm talking about
and once you realise it, do the correct recalculation from your point of reference
for
by the way, this 1:500 is the leverage of an account if you don't know or don't understand it
.
----------------------------------------
so what's in the pattern? what's the datacme reports or something
So what do you want to feed into the model? What data?
you want to feed neuronics?
Chart and feed, no indices.
♪ and I'm a clumsy one, no neuron ♪
I don't care how many in one day, the main thing is to do Chegevar by New Year's Eve...
I don't care how much per day, the main thing is to beat Chehevar by New Year's Eve...
Wizard, Che is not even considered an opponent.
he has a system like i wrote in the beginning.
plus for minus equals plus.... wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, what a child's play.... ((((
you want to kick some neuronics?
Chart and serve, no turkeys.
and I'm a clumsy one, without the neuron.
no fucking chart. You were talking about volumes.