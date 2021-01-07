From theory to practice - page 1751
And yet, I'm on the USDCAD trend... Rascal of a loonie.... It's going up and up, and no disconnect indicator helped. Ugh...
Only a stop or a pivot order can save in such situations.
Well...
That's a load of crap.
everyone would be so defensive.
;)
only a loss can save, right?
ahahahaha
what the hell were you selling it for, huh?
ugh...
2019.11.20 12:36:58.334Grail EURUSD,Monthly: close #XXXXXXXXXbuy 0.01 USDCAD at 1.3229 at price 1.3296
today:
Yes, if price has gone against your order, you have no other options. Of course you can try to wait out, but you will risk more losses.
I'll wait it out or trade at a loss, I don't give a fuck...
There are options, and there are mountains of them.
but the coolest one is at Grail.
Search
Let's just keep the brain mush out of it
He can't do otherwise.
And yet, I'm trending on the USDCAD... That badass loonie.... It's going up and up and no decoupling indicator has helped. Ugh...
Switch to the minutes and don't bother yourself. At least you can test it properly on the minutes.
Right now I have 2-3 trades a day.
On minutes you have to work in a >= day window and there will be even fewer trades... I'm bored as it is :))
Not a problem - at the end of the month I'll see, if it will be within +20-30%, then yes - there is no grail. I will open a signal.