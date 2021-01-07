From theory to practice - page 1867

New comment
[Deleted]  
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Well, the price moves like clockwork... That way you can see the trends better, have a glass of cognac, look at the arrow, it's up, it's a buy...

and a profit on the alarm clock :)

[Deleted]  
Maxim Kuznetsov:

is this where the elephant giveaway takes place ?

Z632170189484

You can't trade and pass up free money at the same time :-)

Actually, he promised me first, he said if there's no monitoring, I'll give you a tooth...
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Actually, he promised me first, he said if there's no monitoring, I give you his word...

the one who comes first, the one who goes first :-)

I'll send you a screenshot of the transfer later

 
Picasso with a clock)))) can be given a forum nickname )))))))))))))
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

is this where the elephant giveaway takes place ?

Z632170189484

You can't trade and pass free money at the same time :-)

Maxim Alexandrovich buy yourself an ice cream if you're so poor.)))

Sent.

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:
Picasso with a watch)))) you can give me a forum nickname )))))))))))))

I have something to make fun of you with.

And you have no trumps))))

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

the one who comes first, the one who goes first :-)

I'll send you a screenshot of the translation later

Oh, yeah! :-)


 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I have something to make fun of you with.

And you have no trumps))))

I always try to keep it on topic. I try at least)))))))))

Just wrap it up from the subject to "send it to the wallet")))

What the fuck is this ..............



Look, nicknames sometimes catch on))))))))))) maybe you'll get away with it.)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

How about that !!! :-)


Gobblers and beggars don't get any more)))

Enough for an ice cream.

Not everyone can afford it)))

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Gobblers and beggars don't get any more.))

There's enough for an ice cream.

Not everyone can afford it.)


You look like a blabbermouth.

1...186018611862186318641865186618671868186918701871187218731874...1981
New comment