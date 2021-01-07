From theory to practice - page 1741
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You can open a trade with 0.01 lots and lose, there is no limit to people's stupidity. If I do it that way, it means I know why, or I believe in the accuracy of my entry. What am I wrong about?
It's like this: enter a long in February 2018 and wait for the pullback to close at least at breakeven.
There are hundreds of such examples on any chart with a deposit up to $500. And don't forget how negative swaps are eaten
I've got about 7 trades in the plus and 3 in the red. Stops and profits are approximately equal. The stop and profit is about 10 percent of the deposit.
Interesting, thanks. Will SweetDreams be the index account in the monitoring as well?
Like this, enter a long in February 2018 and wait for a pullback to close at least at breakeven.
There are hundreds of such examples on any chart with a deposit up to $500. And don't forget how negative swaps are eaten
I'm not against it. You have your vision, I have mine. People are different.
Interesting, thank you. Will the monitoring account be on indices as well?
that's how it's open for indices
that's how it's open exactly for indexes
You have a cute raccoon) They are very tenacious ;)
Good luck to you, I'll keep an eye on your account.
You have a cute raccoon) They are very tenacious ;)
Good luck to you, I'll keep an eye on your score.
Thank you, and all the best to you)
But it is good.
It happens, it's a bit of a risk. No big deal. I do not know why the breakeven did not work. Well, okay, we'll fix it, we have not traded on the mt4 mt5. The impulse on nothing, but okay, let's see.
It happens, it's a bit of a risk. No big deal. I do not know why the breakeven did not work. Well, okay, we'll fix it, we have not traded on the mt4 mt5. I have not got an impulse at nothing, but okay, let's see.)
I have warned you, you have a wrong understanding of the risks and shoulders,
And just in case, you should not advertise your signals here
I warned you, you have a misunderstanding of risk and leverage,
and just in case, you can't advertise your signals here
so it's anti-promotion)