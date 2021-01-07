From theory to practice - page 1742

Irina Kolosova:

It happens, it's a bit of a risk. No big deal. I do not know why the breakeven did not work. Well, okay, we'll fix it, we have not traded on the mt4 mt5. I think this is the first time I saw an impulse on nothing.)

Aleksey Nikolayev:

super song)))

 
Irina Kolosova:

I also like the Pink Floyd cover



 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

It's a sad song, it's the only way to lose deposits.

 
Alexander_K:

To each his own, I have mine and all will sing). ALL GOOD)

 
Alexander_K:

Without risk control, unlikely.

 
Irina Kolosova:

super song)))

Whatever you name your boat, that's how it sails


 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Come on, it's a great name!)

