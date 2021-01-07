From theory to practice - page 1725
I am likely to have a signal. For <50% per month, of course, is not much and it is not interesting without a signal or PAMM.
If you have 100% and higher, then yes - you don't have to shine the light on trades, I agree.
However, my question is - what are you doing on the Forum with such profitability? For example, Demko and Asaulenka, got the Grail, and immediately fled from here. The reason why the Grail is so interesting is that he's not the only one who hasn't got it, and he's not the only one who's got it. He said goodbye to me in private and... goodbye to me in private and...
Well, he's only a few hours old.
There have been before, but all pseudo and different.
And then, you know, oh, my God!
It all came together in one chip and somehow it all fit together.
In this strategy, everything I tried to do separately.
each one of them alone had a right to life
but, as they say, not for long ;)
The Grail is not a cup (though it is very figurative and similar), it is a black hole where traders' money is poured.
And the interesting thing is that it will happen anyway, no options.
Zhen, find the analogy between CME and the word Grail, see for yourself.
Again, CME is the Grail.
And what do you call the Grail? Do you have a specific formulation of the Grail?
So far your Grail looks like "bring this I don't know what".
Until you grail-seekers define what you are looking for, you will not find anything. Even if it's lying in front of your nose, you won't see it and you'll pass it by.
Until you grail-seekers define what you are looking for, you will not find anything. Even if it's lying in front of your nose, you won't see it and you'll pass it by.
Oddly enough, as time goes on, my formulation of the Grail is beginning to look more and more like the phrase "break-even trading". Yes.
exactly
not a single minus!
and not a single hole through which to drain
the easiest drain is the counter-Order, i.e. the price movement against the order and.... out
the game of giveaway - stops, 100%.
4 years of working only on the anti-drain
look at the CME, there you can clearly understand how the system works to drain.
The 1st thing that comes to mind is that it's impossible to make a profit!
make a black hole, make a grail!!!!
this forum should capitalise names and the word "Grail".
good luck!
The Grail is a system in the end that gives a profit in any case and necessarily has losing trades.
You get it.
The price will not move unless there is a sponsor, especially one that is covering losses, either one that is covering price movement to zero ( + on - ) or one that has the possibility of losing. in general, any kind of minus.so thank you and nothing else.
You have to understand.
the price won't budge unless there's a sponsor, especially one that's covering its losses.
Well why, the man is right. After all, there is no such strategy in the real world, or an owl written on a strategy that only gives a profit. The difference may be in one thing, that is how long the strategy has more pluses than minuses. Grail is a system that over the years gives 51 percent of profitable trades ... I'm not talking about the arbitrage gamblers (one-dayers) or random hits.
Don't talk nonsense. There is only one way for the price to change. The market is larger than the limit at the same price level.
Buy and sell volumes are always equal.
Did you lose all the signals again?
You got it wrong ... The price changes when about 10 percent of contracts on the market are knocked out, the real contracts... What do limits (which by the way work against the market) have to do with it? Limits are minimum, and there are "icebergs" that we cannot see, pending deals not concluded, which enter the market according to the results of previous deals), right?