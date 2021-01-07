From theory to practice - page 1722

Vladimir Baskakov:
Probably my question will sound silly and naive: Where is the practice?

I would even ask: "Where's the theory?!!!" :)))

It's clear to everyone by now that the branch has exhausted itself. Those who need it have found what they were looking for. There are no fools to tell and show.

 
This is the standard phrase from those who have nothing to show, but tell what they found.

It's like kindergarten:

- I got candy!

- Show me!

- I won't.

Because there isn't one, and you can say whatever you like.

 
At the beginning of the branch someone swore and swore to look, to tell and to show...

somewhere in the middle the grail was promised only to a select few.

now no one ever :-(

A clear progression of cleverness. You might as well put it in a psychiatry textbook :-)

[Deleted]  
This style has now been picked up by Uladzimir
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Thought I'd show you because I'm still tinkering


what a painfully familiar picture :-)

I almost didn't get anything out of it... "couldn't do it"

 
in the newsroom I removed it through the dll and made it through WebRequest, stitched with the owl

Well, I got an indie on the formula.

Renat Akhtyamov:

I removed the dll in the newsroom and made it a WebRequest, merged it with the owl

Well, I got an indie on the formula.

is when something doesn't go much over 1, with someone not above 0.4... who's to blame is hit and run

Олег avtomat:

You'd better post a pussy :-)
 
Олег avtomat:

It's not clear.)

