Evgeny Belyaev:

Why should I look at them. They happen to be good arbitrators from different offices.

So is there going to be a signal?

Why do you need a signal, you wouldn't understand it.
 
Evgeny Belyaev:

I don't trade. I don't play games with negative mate expectations. But I will follow you if you want.

So how do you trade from MT to SVopro?

Evgeny Belyaev:

Sorry, question. How can you write programs without believing in their profitability. You're not a bad trader... Why is that? I believe in what I do and you don't believe in your products... No offense ((( Let's have a social competition, you sell what you sell, I will not sell anything (although the signals will be). You sell, I sell. No mistakes, just a competition.

[Deleted]  
Alexander_K:

Oddly enough, as time goes on, my Grail formulation is starting to look more and more like the phrase "break-even trading". Yes.

Evolving ;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Why do you need a signal, you wouldn't understand.

The last ten times I understood. You were stupidly pouring. What changed all of a sudden?

 
Irina Kolosova:

Sorry, a question. How can you write programs without believing in their profitability. You're not a bad programmer... Why is that? I believe in what I do and you don't believe in your products... No offense ((( Let's have a social competition, you sell what you sell, I will not sell anything (although the signals will be). You sell, I sell. No mistakes, just a competition.

Come on, you make 4 bets on the ukrainian central bank in a year. at least 300 deals on one symbol in one office. If you make more I pay, otherwise you. Deposit any, not demo. Any leverage, open positions no more than 100.Bet 25$. Registration through freelance.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

you get it.

The price won't budge unless there's a sponsor, especially one that is covering losses, or one that is covering price movement to zero ( + to - ), or one that has the possibility of being dumped. In general, any kind of minus.

I have long since calculated everything and I know exactly what I'm talking about.
So maybe you should finally understand that there are subjective opinions and there are objective calculations. And these things are incompatible no matter how hard you try.
But you will always be looking for your break-even formula, so all conversations with you have no practical value.
Unfortunately.
 
Martin CHEguevara:
hahaha

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

In short, the old fool has gone off the deep end again. It's time to go to a special hospital.

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Contracts, governments, market makers, big players, market sentiment, the crowd of traders, why do you think that you can know anything about it only from a chart of a financial instrument?
The answer is: from nothing, out of the blue.
Take the last 20,30,100,200 bars? Who even tried to understand if the number of counts really matters for trading? No. Also from nothing.
So what do you want? Theoretical nonsense, facts aside, the deposit is zero. That is the end result.
