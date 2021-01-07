From theory to practice - page 1719
old Martin chuckles and twirls the golden grail key on his finger
Well, I don't know...
Theoretically, martingale is one possible way to shoehorn SB. Whether market BP is exactly SB is debatable. To answer it you need to have an understanding - is the sequence of price increments independent random variables? Here it is not so simple. In some areas it is, in some areas it is not. The market is a hellish mixture of random and non-random sequences.
Martingale is dangerous on the purest SB. And on impure?! That question has never been investigated by anyone.
So if Che spreads some grids in heavy tails of market distributions and it gives results, then why not!!! Practice is the criterion of truth.
a question for theorists - what is the loss?
(I won't hint further)
a question for theorists - what is the loss?
(I won't hint further)
Well, obviously - the whole deposit in case the market is a SB.
But, after all, in the classic case, a martingale is used when entering a trade at any point in time. And Comrade Che only enters a trade when the price is in a heavy tail (maybe I don't understand his strategy exactly, but essentially correct). Probably because of this and the fact that price is not exactly SB, he has a great result.
Generally speaking, both my strategy and Comrade Che's TS use the same principle of entering a trade only when the price is at the tail end of the probability distribution. Further, our metods differ, but as you can see, conceptually it's the right one.
"And then?!" - the eager ones will exclaim. "Go ahead and spell out your TCs down to the comma!!!!".
Hmmm... Most of those who joined the Grail have such an opinion:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
ZigZags, Waves, Trends.
Vict, 2019.11.15 14:40
I don't understand, why would you want to do this? This topic? It's every man for himself in this business.
ZS: I wouldn't write in the grail topic on mashkas.
And I've started sticking to it too... For many reasons....
From now on, there will only be practice on my part and completion of participation in the forum after the New Year.
The grail is getting closer and closer... I'm coming to you ...
Where's my best friend Felix?!!! Get Felix back!!!
Mm-hmm....
That's it, my buddies are gone: Felix, Nova, Asaulenka, ..... All became some kind of Yevgeny, Violet, Yuri Borisovich.... Everyone has settled down, they open signals, count cash, hide from the tax authorities... All prosaic. Life....
No one is opening anything yet))))
Where's my best friend Felix?!!! Get Felix back!!!
Mm-hmm....
That's it, my buddies are gone: Felix, Nova, Asaulenka, ..... All became some kind of Yevgeny, Violet, Yuri Borisovich.... Everyone has settled down, they open signals, count cash, hide from the tax authorities... All prosaic. Life....
You (and all local theorist users) should consider Gmurman a friend.
Both Gmurman and you have made the same amount of profit in Forex
Unbreakable :-(
If you know an accountant, ask them to help calculate the money
No, you're not. You're not going to rip off the SB.
If you set yourself a goal of leaving the casino either when you double your capital or when you lose all your capital,
you'll win 50%, you'll lose 50%.
(in the case of a perfect roulette wheel, no zeros)
As you can see, it's 50/50. It's the same as in the theorever for sb.