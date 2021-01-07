From theory to practice - page 1721
Sash, I'm going to give you one last clue. If you get it, good, if you don't get it, not bad. I'll delete it in the evening.
If you want explanations - see my comments from page 676. There I explained everything in detail a long time ago. The truth - does not change.
About the lower part of the picture to make it clearer.
I have essentially solved Igor's problem, but in a more effective way than testing and fitting variants.
I am no longer able to change anything in my TS and in my view of the market. I've gone too far, wasted too much time... I've said it more than once or twice - once a trader starts with one approach, he cannot turn back from it...
Good examples - all Bablikos from the branch with the same name, even while dying will seek the Grail in swaps and splits, Novaya is still studying Pastuhov's dissertation, Avtomat is a fan of the market model as a dynamic system described by linear SLDS, Zhenya Chumakov is a fan of ZigZags, Rena is an arbitrator.
We are all different forever.
Well, and whose TS is more graalistic, we'll see yet. Waiting for the start of trading...
That's right.
What's true is true.
;)
I've changed my TS more than 10,000 times (and this is not a metaphor) and did not trade for several years until I was convinced that I found the ultimate truth, rejecting all unnecessary and leaving only what has a rational basis.
But that is up to you. I have met the only people on this forum who ignore information worth tens of thousands of dollars. You are an odd man, Sasha. The main thing is to stay away from sharp objects and windows, please (I'm not kidding... with your reaction to failure...).
Nothing to see here, you'll sell out sooner or later, but surely - on a strong 1500+ pips candlestick, which may not come back no matter how badly you want or suffer. 53% of your trade will be lost on SELL, 47% on BUY. I give you a 100% guarantee. Maybe even together with Renat you will sell. And you'll look for the reasons in the news, bad entry, the crisis, whatever, but not in yourself.
That's about +-
You can take offense at me, but that's the way the market works.
It is.
What's true is true.
;)
good selection !
the music is on point - all the trouble is searching for the universal,"grail" - once you find it and that's it... emptiness
press the button and everything is fine !
The market, as a unity of a huge number of participants, seems to be a self-educating system, which carefully avoids repetitions. But it respects borders/cell/rules of the game :-)
not surprisingly - any system, as it becomes more complex, starts to behave as an amoeba - to show the will to survive
This song is fifty years old, and it feels like it was written today)).
There are and will be visionaries.
deleted so....
Hello, Che! What indicator you had in the deleted message in the basement - the name MA multitimeframe, I think. I understand that it is your development, but what is it based on, and if you say that you cannot average anything, how do you think, because there is a powerful sampling transformation in it?
I closed the calculations of market movements on themselves. everything is absolutely relative)
No sampling - no errors. The market decides for itself how and what to calculate.
It also decides which sample is correct in each case.
It certainly sounds absurd - but as Einstein said: "If an idea does not seemabsurd, itis hopeless".
Push the button! But just press it in time!)