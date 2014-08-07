That's it guys . give up your systems, the grail has been created. Get in line for the grail :o))
The system can be said to be non-syndicator. There is only the MA indicator, period=2. That is, the MA will play the role of the price.
There was a topic here called "Winning Forex". There we were discussing systems and came to the conclusion that the Grail is trading with a STOP-Loss (no more than 35 pips).
I applied this trading tactic here as well. I.e. I "friended" the algorithm with the stop.
And this is from January 1 until today. Lot=0.1 . StopLoss=35pp.
Author, more details?
How do you determine entry direction?
Do you use Martin after closing the loss of the previous position? (most likely not) The lot varies from 0.1 to 3.0
Or it is averaging in the drawdown of a grid of orders, apparently, yes. I don't see the characteristic green shadows on Equity for some reason. There is a little bit of a drawdown in one place
But it is hard to see how much, or TC has optimised so well.
Profit bite at 20 pips TakeProfit? Then what is TakeFull=50, if you have a lot of open orders and Equi is on the rise.
total close and TakeFull=5 pips. ?
Yes, for the time being it is 5 pips. It is set on М5 timeframe. But we may increase the time frame and take profit to 25. (250pp at 5).
There is a martin (between 35pp) but few use it, rarely gets up to 4 trades in a series at step=5pp. TakeFull is if many trades need to be averaged. But here we added in the code, when TakeFull did not work on one trade. There only add in checking the number of trades from=2.
