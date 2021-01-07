From theory to practice - page 1696
But, the gist of his theory is consistent with what has been stated in this thread - the market is some sort of random, stochastic process with memory.
Especially for the "physicist" - a random process and a stochastic process are two different concepts. Random processes are studied and modelled to isolate the deterministic and stochastic component.
a random process and a stochastic process are two different concepts.
Can I have a pruff on that statement? Or did you make it up yourself?
As a result, here are my last 10 trades:
Don't be lazy - look at the accuracy of entry and exit.
I've made it for myself, I'll look closer later, but somehow it seems that this state is no different from the ones of 2 months ago.
just to check - no stops, exit only in profit, to get 10-25 points a deal is on the market from 12 to 20 hours.... i don't see what has changed from the previous deal, if we ignore scientific sophistry, it's just an ordinary deal with taking too much loss
I think he was trying to quote this posthttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/221552/page1671#comment_13788159
Why would I, knowing theorist and matstat, "quote someone else's post"?
I couldn't do it with the stops))) Well here is the signal, I'm right, there is some external information or just another wave and eeee .............
But the exit on loss in the system should be. If you do not have a signal, you will get a loss, but you will get a loss.)
I've made both zero and a loss, and that's what..... provides for.
I remember Ataman (????), he is not a predictor of the market - that's the polite way to put it...
When I look at Ataman (I have not seen him myself but he says he has no idea what can happen in the market)).
Or are there other opinions?)))
What I am basing it on. Of course the statistics...... But they are based on the psychology of the masses.
But trading in noise is fraught, in my humble opinion, confirmed by my own losses, with taking away all the profits, if you don't have time to withdraw them completely))))
how to explain the problem with stops.... at a minimum, in addition to calculating how to enter and how to exit the market, there should be a calculation of risk
stoploss is the simplest way to calculate risk
averaging or martingale, those are complicated ways
even more complicated is loss splitting or partial profit taking
but a simple TS that can enter the market and wait for a profit someday.... i think this is self-deception, money management is more important than the trading logic of the TS itself, imho
I do not totally agree. The system should work!!! and without mm. But just from my experience and considering the absolute unpredictability of the imitator, mm should be applied.
But if I don't have enough profit at the moment I need it, I use variant branching.
Stops are ideal.
Do you have a system with good stops? I don't have one and it's a pity)))) But I will close the loss easily with a signal, not by myself.
And the calculation of risk at me is stupid from statistics. Besides, the possible drawdown and profit per trade!!!! are approximately equal, in contrast to the typical martin
The range of actions on mm is wide. And what's the mm if the take is 20pts 4x mark? Ritualistic question