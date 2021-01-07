From theory to practice - page 1695
is it martin or what?
And he f...fucked up questions like that))))))))) Said you're all fools here, I'll draw you a picture))))))))))
If it was a real trade with stops (even more so). Without martin and so on. I would have said without hesitation.
If I had traded without stops (without stops and so on) I would have said: "No, I would not have hesitated.)
But the graph is nice))) Let him try it).
And judging by the smoothness of the graph in the amount of profit (not taking into account reinvestment) Hapappaets classical few points (most likely) Less likely that the 10-20.But fins, that's important.
Such charts can be drawn on any indicator, but sometimes it happens that the price does not pass even a few pips and ............... Well, the guy is not just entering from scratch and so on ...))) The show is interesting, though.
And he f**ked up on questions like this))))))))) Said you're all fools here, let me draw you a picture))))))))))
If you carefully read the recent posts of Comrade Che (a wrestler, poet, fan of beautiful women and chess), he's gone far enough in understanding the market. Here you have studies of distributions and periods of high/low volatility in the market, etc., etc.
Actually, we go along the same road without getting in each other's way. The only difference is in specific entry/exit techniques. He builds some grids, while I rely on the difference indicator. If it works - why not? Pourquoi pas?
But, the gist of his theory, agrees with the one stated in this thread - the market is some sort of random, stochastic process with memory. Not SB - but precisely a random process where both price values themselves (a random component of the process), and time intervals between quotes arrivals, tick volumes, frequency of high and low market activity (a non-random component of the process, the so-called "market memory") are important.
Studying these parameters opens a possibility of reaching the Grail and drinking from it. Amen.
My dear Alexander, I see precisely in these statistical-probabilistic approaches a drawback that leads to the inability to simulate exactly the process. The sequence of events is ignored, only the distributions of steps are investigated. The entities taken into account are not fit for purpose. For example, we cannot formulate the concept of a trend in terms of distribution properties. Remember that it is what prevents your very well opened trades from closing on time. The trend is set by the sequences of events. Here are the first two descriptions of a trend:
https://investingnotes.trade/kak-opredelit-trend.html
A trend is a steady change in value in one direction over a period of time. In simple terms,
A trend is a price movement up or down on a chart which is clearly visible to the naked eye.
https://www.financialguide.ru/encyclopedia/trend
Charles Dow pointed out that in an uptrend the subsequent peak on the chart should be higher than the preceding ones, in a downtrend subsequent declines in the chart should be higher than the preceding ones.
trend, subsequent declines in the chart should be lower than previous ones.
Probability distributions simply do not have properties such as direction, up, down, above, below, peak, decline, previous, subsequent. They appear in the analysis of sequences. If memory serves me correctly, this is topological analysis. Course jumps in topology, which causes your dissatisfaction, have an adequate characteristic - continuity modulus, which has no analogue in probability theory.
And he f**ked up on questions like this))))))))) Said you're all stupid, I'll draw you a picture))))))))))
I wish I could trade real money with stops (even more so). Without martin and so on. I would have said without hesitation.
If I had traded without stops (without stops and so on) I would have said: "No, I would not have hesitated. 100% martin 70%)).
But the graph is nice))) Let him try it).
And judging by the smoothness of the graph in the amount of profit (not taking into account reinvestment) Hapappaets classical few points (most likely) Less likely that the 10-20.
Such charts can be drawn on any indicator, but sometimes it happens that the price does not pass even a few pips, and ............... Well, the guy is not just entering from scratch and so on ...))) The show is interesting, though.
I do not understand what's the point, i used to make 1500% monthly martin deals and then i dumped them all unless i managed to withdraw them
i have a few k% a month with this approach that i should feel good and open several accounts if others have run out of money
It's nice to read normal answers...... And in essence. Of course with memory. The trend is part of the memory. But it has three phases in essence. Disbelief, doubt and only there)))) And when after a trend, a flat is also a memory)))
Then sentiment. An average of some 50 or a hundredth on the clock. A blind man would see how they are traded. And who is? The question is...
Then there's the channels, the traders work too. And then God knows what else.
The system has an external influence -))))
And as for reaching - I'll put my hands on my feet))))
Well, about Che... Well it is clear from the state that the tees (so far) are hard. Reinvest is turning the chart abruptly upwards. But!!!! Newans unknown.
If he found points from 99 year, he may play around with it))))) Who knows?
I start with the rule that I can try to enter a certain place, knowing approximately where I get out. For example on the pound I have 300pts on the 4 digit take........... but it doesn't often work out on the take. There are and may yet appear a whole bunch of schemes mm.
And then the market may give right away, may not at once, and may pull them to several (more often to one) conditional steps.
In any case, while gut, let's see what will be next. Since the beginning of February I have a 5000% market share, may be it's just showing off, but even without martin I may use averaging and even once !!!!) (4 orders whole ska)))
You are absolutely correct in your reasoning, Vladimir. And the strongest statement I highlighted (see above).
But, that's the way it used to be. I really worked only with price and its increments and didn't take time into account. This is a grave mistake. Now I use in my TS specific time of market events, tick volumes, time intervals between quotes. I pay huge attention to the sequence of events.
As a result, here are my last 10 trades:
Do not be lazy - look at the accuracy of entry and exit.
I pay great attention to the sequence of events.
As I wrote about in the first pages of your many thousands of threads)
i do not understand the point, i used to make 1500% a month on a martin, then i lost it all if i didn't withdraw it in time.
you have to do a few k% a month to feel OK and open a few accounts if the others are gone.
Yeah. That's what it looks like... Yeah,and in fact,it is. But if you pick entry points....)))) Imho, that's where he's digging.
It's a picture like this on 4H .But it doesn't depend on me to move further.)) It's the computator giving out its view on the current situation on the koin.
You can pay attention to the angle of the downtrend channel. Just a word. Not to action.
Only someone who understands nothing about it fails.
A trend and a flat are two stationary series with different probability characteristics. Combining them within a single price series yields a non-stationary process in which the MO and variance are time dependent.