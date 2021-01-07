From theory to practice - page 1699
Hi!
----
//Protection shaman... I didn't have the time.
The channel is an important, indispensable thing in analysis. I don't think there are any more impressive ways of determining in the direction of market interest.
A channel is a market set-up. It can change angle, it can change direction depending on the mood of the market. But it will always exist.
And a horizontal channel is a flat. )) You'd better ask Sasha. He always has a horizontal channel.
Vladimir, the channel cannot be edged with straight parallel lines, don't you think?
I think you need arcs pointing in different directions
I've stopped seeing horizontal channels, i.e. flatts, as I've developed.
And there are strong doubts about the change of slope angles too :-) They are apparently different by count and "interfere"
This is, by the way, only and exclusively for the currencies and the majors.
There is no application of probability theory in this thread, just gambling with its terms.
Aliosha, there is no probability theory in its canonical form.
There are researches of random process in the market by different methods in order to reduce it to well-known models - Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process, Variance Gamma Process (both return to the average) or simply to some formulaE or generally to a sinusoid.
That is, those who yearn to see something they know in the monitor. And if that requires a move to Hilbert space, we'll do that too.
I have a huge request to you (I'm repeating it for the billionth time already) - help me to investigate indicators of discontinuity in practice, for example the Hurst parameter. First, on OPEN M1, then on ticks, and then I will download my transformed series. The problem of the discontinuity indicator (deviation from the known model) still remains, even though I am far advanced in this direction.
You'll write an article, you'll get money, you'll give people hope. А?
The question is what to hide... I don't know if it's Martin or Che, just to see...
a picture for clarity.
PS:
The time line is an illusion. You have no idea how deceptive human perception is.
There is almost nothing in the market.
There are no figures, no indicators, no movement, no your favourite MACD, the time series was invented by humans, the law of random movement was invented by nature as the shortest way to diversity: the order visible to man is through chaos.
All answers are right, all channels are correct, every bar is true as much as it is false.
Any chosen reference period is true and false at the same time at every moment in time.
You can take my answer as the ravings of a madman, you can take it as you wish.
After my posts, there will be the usual bullshit, verbiage... But only because my words have everything and nothing - everyone will see what they want to see.
You may take my answer as the ramblings of a madman
why a lie?
it's ok, I used to be like that myself...
it's only time that heals, i.e. puts order into the confused understanding of the market
By the way, what antivirus and anti-spyware do you have loaded on your computer?
