From theory to practice - page 1689
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Silence, silence.
The October Revolution anniversary celebration is not for everyone, after all. )))
It's not my holiday, but I can ask ashy.
Have you seen your profile? It's all stinking of marting. What's wrong with you, man?
What do you mean? That I ordered an EA with a martin? And what's wrong with it (advisor or order)?)
What do you mean? That I ordered an EA with a martin? And what's wrong with it (advisor or order)?)
So where do you get off to, the pundits in the thread? Have fun with the monkeys on the quiet.
(You're a scientist, husband) show me your monitoring. You'll see who's a scientist and who's a misguided youth.
Yes my good man, I don't trade, only in the tester and then sell to people like you, for analytics. Don't use terms, my head is spinning.
I would be happy to buy if there is a need for such programmes. I don't see anything wrong with that. But since you're just a salesman, it's probably best to stay out of topics where people are discussing opportunities to make money in the market by trading, no? You look weird, to say the least.
And me, this month, so far it's like this:
And don't you scratch... (с)
No, even like this:
All this in real life, of course...
I asked you to give me the desired Grail for tests, and you give me some useless advice. If no one gives, then I myself will give advice. Uladzimir said that soon there will be free distribution, we are waiting.
No one has any grails. It's always fun to look for one, but in the end it's always a disappointment.
If you know more, you'll have graals.
I've already got a bunch of them.
I'm sitting here digging ;)