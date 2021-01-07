From theory to practice - page 1689

Uladzimir Izerski:

Silence, silence.

The October Revolution anniversary celebration is not for everyone, after all. )))

It's not my holiday, but I can ask ashy.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
Have you seen your profile? It's all stinking of marting. What's wrong with you, man?

What do you mean? That I ordered an EA with a martin? And what's wrong with it (advisor or order)?)

So where do you go, to the pundits in the thread? Have fun with the monkeys on the quiet.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
So where do you get off to, the pundits in the thread? Have fun with the monkeys on the quiet.
You're a scientist. Show me your monitoring. Then we'll see who's a scientist and who's a misguided youth.
None of the EAs I have ordered through freelancing have stood on any of my real estate. All of them are for tests, to collect the market data I need, analytics...heard that, no?)
I do not trade, only in the tester, and then sell to people like you for analysis. Don't get carried away with the terms, my head is spinning.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
Yes my good man, I don't trade, only in the tester and then sell to people like you, for analytics. Don't use terms, my head is spinning.
I will gladly buy if there is a need for such programs. I do not see anything wrong with it. But since you're just a salesman, then with your advice on "workability", it is probably better not to get into topics where people are discussing the possibility of making money in the market trading, no? You look weird, to say the least.
I asked you to give me the Grail for tests and you are giving me some useless advice. If no one gives, then I myself will give advice. Uladzimir said that soon there will be a free distribution, wait
 
Alexander_K:

And me, this month, so far it's like this:


And don't you scratch... (с)

No, even like this:


All this in real life, of course...

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
I asked you to give me the desired Grail for tests, and you give me some useless advice. If no one gives, then I myself will give advice. Uladzimir said that soon there will be free distribution, we are waiting.
No one has any grail. Looking for it is always fun, but in the end it is always a disappointment.
I know only one thing, and for a very long time - the market always seeks balance between the amount of trend and amount of flat, at any dimension, along the way, losing, or leading to hopeless drawdown of martins with any coefficient. You can occasionally earn on it.
 
If you know more, you'll have graals.

I've already got a bunch of them.

I'm sitting here digging ;)

