From theory to practice - page 1842
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and anyway, what are you afraid of, how can you lose and lose ??????
the cooter is standing in one place! :
Vision Deception. :)
Vision deception. :)
is it better to open one order of 0.3 lots or to open 3 orders of 0.1 lot each?
is it better to close an order at once or to close it partially?
i have not "got it into my head", i have already examined everything and put it all into the code, in "2 clicks" i connect the selection of the MM/order system to any indicator and i can easily see how the TS behaves with the same stoplosses and takeprofs at different money management systems
If you have not checked it, and "over there, people wrote, I saw it" - you lose money not because of martin or averaging, but because of overlapping losses or lack of stop-losses in the TS
It's better to open and close 1 order at 0.3.
The losses are lost because of martin, because a series of losses leads to drawdown, which is an order of magnitude greater than the profits.
In general, you have to separate the flies from the cutlets.
Don't say it's better to open........
But to say I'm opening....
Otherwise blah blah.
(Who could do better?)
Otherwise it sounds better to be rich and healthy than poor and sick)))) Who doesn't know that
What's there to chew on?
If you need it, just bite it.
go fuck your loon.
and anyway, what are you afraid of, how can you lose? ?????
the cotier is standing on the same spot! :
And the further it goes, the less it'll bounce, because there's a lot of orders.
the price has averaged out.
You increase the MA MA period, the line gets smoother?
Same here too.
if you close the order with a loss, revive the market, but at your own expense
If you make the scale from zero to a thousand, you'll have a straight line for the entire history on any timeframe - so the price has not moved at all :) why bother) and then it is unclear why the order has a loss XDD
He's right - the higher the TF, the smaller the relative divergences, up to and including paradoxes.
If you make the scale from zero to a thousand, you'll have a straight line for the entire history on any timeframe - so in fact the price has not moved at all :) If you do that, you won't even know why the order has a loss XDD!
Well, not everyone gets the simplest of truths.
forex is a thing where money heals the head
only in different ways
profits - put on rose-colored glasses
they're taken out of the market for a long time
and the same plums make you think.
this week:
this week:
Which pair?
On which pair?