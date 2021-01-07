From theory to practice - page 1612
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why so? - Well, the intraday price movement has its final values, you have to try and look for where and in what sequence to place orders from the opening price to the high/low bar, you hit the SL or TP - the order needs to be moved.... i don't know why, but the proverb about a shell not falling into the same funnel twice - somehow it works in the market, too ;)
You know better than me that any system, whatever it may be, can be reduced to a simple principle, because there are only two types of orders ...)
If you knew by what principle your orders are opened you could simplify the system and make it more reliable.)
In general, I'm glad that at least one "adequate" person on this forum, moreover, a graduate of my faculty =)
ACS rules!)))
Hmmm... You were right a breakout works better than a pullback...
It's a kind of chiromancy with good protection against flat... each order adapting to market movements...But it's still not the same... works probably not reliable enough...
It has already become more interesting. The equity is not strongly subsiding and is higher than the balance. This is a plus in TS. The balance is not important. The balance is important only when the first order is opened. Further only the equity works.
If you knew by what principle your orders are opened, you could simplify the system, making it more reliable at the same time)ASA rules!)))
I'm writing ... I do not know myself, I generate all possible options, and what I like the test
ZS: Rules!!!
I feel sorry for you, Uncle. Do you believe me?
What's the point of being so toxic? You can't be happy for a man who's doing well, but you can't be ....
A more melodic and realistic "all-seeing" song than yours:
Alyosha, Vova's posts are for you... You can take it from here.
So that's where you've been stamped)))
Alesha, Vova's posts are for you... You can take it from here.
Everyone here has been on their own since 2015 when you started laughing)))) Another robot lord of the grails)
Alyosha, Vova's posts are for you... You can take it from here.
Instead of pestering the young men, you'd better help the girl with the signal - she only works there with euros/dollars.
Instead of pestering the young men, you'd better help the girl with the signal - she's only working with euro/dollar there.
It is better not to help Poles, they send them away, they demolish monuments...
The Poles had better not help, they send them away, they demolish the monuments...
They can't forget the heroic Susanin, I guess.