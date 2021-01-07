From theory to practice - page 1756
No one is being rude, who are you?
Do you want to see my passport or some other document?you're an empty-nester...
Why, just your name, last name, as it should be. Today you're a machine gun, tomorrow you're a machine gun. There's already a lot of flubbing going on.
You don't generate anything more than flubber. And you flub like a machine gun.
You can't produce anything useful, all you know how to do is crap.
Maybe it will help someone to come down from heaven to earth)) It takes five minutes to build, and saves several years of useless research)))
PS: it costs nothing to fit the distribution to a representative and build exactly the same graph as in the markets =)
Well, that's up to you somehow)
Could it be?
Come on...let's not point fingers, but just above there are people who are rapidly beating it, time after time, several times a year :-)
Now you can't tell the difference) H is not a coincidence they said =) Even the gaps are present, but then you adjust it to your liking =) Or here clever people will now start throwing me with tomatoes)))
PS: Differences from this schedule start in crises. and all. but the crisis you can also do there. a couple of numbers to change and voila)
All you have at your disposal is cluster volatility.
Everything else is just random.
Thanks, CHE! Supports, resistances, channels, waves, .... All present)))
Always glad to help beginners and "professionals" not to lose their hard-earned money)
There is an Excel file of market moves generation in the archive)
The main thing is that the more you add random variables the more realistic the market will be.
But the point is that the more random processes you put in, the more multicollinear the picture will be.
That is, a lot of random processes create the appearance of trends, crises, etc. Whatever you want to see.
But the trick is that this does not stop the graph from being random from the very beginning)
The trick is not that this does not stop the original randomness.
You will see what I saw a long time ago, you will learn why Renat dreams about formulae,
you will find the answer to all the "why" questions there.And you will also realise that if price moves non-randomly, then only vertically up or down, which is what Alexander_K stumbled upon and lost, but not sideways) a random process will never overcome a vertical, non-random market movement.
the price cannot walk randomly
forex is not a sponsor