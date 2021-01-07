From theory to practice - page 1530
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My TS is not tested in the tester, only on the real market. That's why I only show you the elements from the demo market. I never trust the tester grails. I don't need any reports. I do not report to anyone.
You can signal monitor the demo.
You're an interesting man. You constantly refer to someone else's opinion, someone else's textbooks. Have you tried to create something yourself? Show what you can do, what you have achieved? Share your own work, not someone else's.
You can only create something from something. You can only make nothing out of nothing.
You are just too lazy to learn something new and come up with nonsensical justifications for it. In general, it's a quagmire - you can't get out and you're disturbing others.
Typical day at the "from theory to practice" thread:
-- you're wrong! you don't have a grail and you never will!
-- no, you're wrong! what are you doing here?
-- no you're not! you're a loser!
-- you don't understand anything, rookie!
-No, you don't understand anything!
-- go learn!
-you go learn!
Why, would a demo convince you of the reliability of the TS?
But the tester speeds up the testing process, at least some pitfalls in the algorithm are corrected in advance, which you can't even noticeAt least risk adjustment is feasible in the tester.
You can only create something from something. You can only make nothing out of nothing.
You are just too lazy to learn something new and come up with nonsensical justifications for it. In general, it's a quagmire - you can't get out and you're disturbing others.
My TS is not tested in the tester, only on the real market. That's why I only show you the elements from the demo market. I never believe in tester grails. I don't need any reports. I do not report to anyone.
I don't need to adjust anything. I can only watch the crash sites in the tester. It amazes me to talk about testing in the cloud for weeks. How great they will study how the price has behaved in the past. I'm off to take my medicine now. )))
it's thursday, not friday.
;))))
I don't need to adjust anything. I can only watch the crash sites in the tester. It amazes me to talk about testing in the cloud for weeks. How perfectly they will study how the price has behaved in the past. I'm off to take my medicine now. )))
not from the future.
An avatar says a lot about a person and characterises them. Your avatar has your nose up in the air)))
Oh, I remember - you're the one with the excitable balls)
Oh, I remember - you're the one with the excitable balls)