From theory to practice - page 1468
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Here's a temple, too). I don't know if it's a tester or not yet. I'll put it on cent real on Monday, it will be clear then.
Test from 01.01.2017.
I don't have the brains to understand what it says. I didn't study hard enough...
Uh-huh...
Remember, we were discussing how it would be nice to work with a dynamic window.
Well - exactly in this book I found a confirmation that it is necessary to do exactly that.
You have to work with ticks (preferably - thinned), but in a certain time window. It is necessary to know the number of events (thinned ticks) in this sliding window. In fact -tick volumes. And that's the floating number to work with.
But I see that nobody here believes in just a theory... You need proof in the form of state.
I'll show it to you. I'll show you on September 1st.
But I see no one here believes just the theory any more...
It's the theory that interests me.
Remember, we were discussing how it would be nice to work with a dynamic window.
As much as I've tried to find the right dynamic window - nothing works. Fuck knows, maybe it's all about the ticks and I'm fiddling with the minutes.
That's exactly the theory I'm interested in.
As many times as I tried to find the right dynamic window - nothing worked. The hell knows, maybe it's all about the ticks, and I'm fiddling with the minutes.
Exactly.
I devoted a month to studying this fundamental point. The results... You'll see later.
Remember, we were discussing how it would be nice to work with a dynamic window.
Here's the last one from the dynamic window. I don't specify any periods, I just put it on the chart and that's it.
:))) Obey and obey.
Starting September 1, I'll open a signal.... Maybe...
To hell with the signal! I'll probably start a new thread to convince those who long for it that the Grail does exist.
Alexander, what about the old signal? Is it gone?
I've tried to find the right dynamic window, but nothing works.
I've tried to find the right dynamic window - nothing works. Who knows, maybe it's all about the ticks and I'm fiddling with the minutes.
I showed you that if the window is >1000 minutes, there's not much difference.
I was showing that if the window is >1000 minutes, it doesn't make much difference.
difference for what?
difference for what?