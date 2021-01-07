From theory to practice - page 1468

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khorosh:

Here's a temple, too). I don't know if it's a tester or not yet. I'll put it on cent real on Monday, it will be clear then.

Test from 01.01.2017.


tested on real ticks? in mt5?
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


I don't have the brains to understand what it says. I didn't study hard enough...

Uh-huh...

Remember, we were discussing how it would be nice to work with a dynamic window.

Well - exactly in this book I found a confirmation that it is necessary to do exactly that.

You have to work with ticks (preferably - thinned), but in a certain time window. It is necessary to know the number of events (thinned ticks) in this sliding window. In fact -tick volumes. And that's the floating number to work with.

But I see that nobody here believes in just a theory... You need proof in the form of state.

I'll show it to you. I'll show you on September 1st.

 
Alexander_K:

But I see no one here believes just the theory any more...


It's the theory that interests me.

Alexander_K:


Remember, we were discussing how it would be nice to work with a dynamic window.


As much as I've tried to find the right dynamic window - nothing works. Fuck knows, maybe it's all about the ticks and I'm fiddling with the minutes.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

That's exactly the theory I'm interested in.


As many times as I tried to find the right dynamic window - nothing worked. The hell knows, maybe it's all about the ticks, and I'm fiddling with the minutes.

Exactly.

I devoted a month to studying this fundamental point. The results... You'll see later.

 
Alexander_K:


Remember, we were discussing how it would be nice to work with a dynamic window.



Here's the last one from the dynamic window. I don't specify any periods, I just put it on the chart and that's it.


 
Alexander_K:

:))) Obey and obey.

Starting September 1, I'll open a signal.... Maybe...

To hell with the signal! I'll probably start a new thread to convince those who long for it that the Grail does exist.

Alexander, what about the old signal? Is it gone?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:
I've tried to find the right dynamic window, but nothing works.
How did you search for it?

Evgeniy Chumakov:

I've tried to find the right dynamic window - nothing works. Who knows, maybe it's all about the ticks and I'm fiddling with the minutes.


I showed you that if the window is >1000 minutes, there's not much difference.
 
multiplicator:


I was showing that if the window is >1000 minutes, it doesn't make much difference.


difference for what?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


difference for what?

tics and minutes
 
Sash, if you could write to me in the personals from which page to read about the dynamic window, because it's hard for me.
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