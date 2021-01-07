From theory to practice - page 1472
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Run MT with the /portable key
it is better to run with the key
/₽
Run MT with the /portable key
Thanks, Bass. Good to know.
Read the book and your 15 years of misery will end quickly.
Thank you, Bass. Good to know.
Read the book and your 15-year misery will end quickly.
Which page?
Which page specify.
That's it.
Thank you, Bass. Good to know.
Read the book and your 15-year misery will end quickly.
He won't read it unless you produce a certificate that its author is a forex millionaire)
He won't read it unless you produce a certificate that its author is a forex millionaire)
All right, fine. I'll produce the state, but not now. A little patience.
All right. I'll present the state, but not now. A little patience.
Wait for it. It'll make sense to read something afterwards.)
We wait. And then you'll have the sense to read something.)
Well, do you even believe in the Grail? If not, what are you doing here?
Well, do you even believe in the Grail? If not, then what are you doing here?
It's interesting to watch a bunch of people believe in the grail.
Spinning all sorts of variance and diffusion.
And the grail is simple - the deposit is gone).
It's only for a brokerage house, unfortunately.
It's interesting to see how a bunch of people believe in the grail.
They spin all sorts of variance.
And the grail is simple - the deposit drain).
It's only for the dots, unfortunately.
Okay. Let's see what you have to say when I show you the state.
And the grail is not simple. It's harder to imagine any other process than the market. It is as unusual as the trader himself. There is no place for complaining and obtuseness. Only faith, knowledge and the ability to think out of the box, extending the known laws of the theory of random processes.