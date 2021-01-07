From theory to practice - page 1473
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All right. Let's see what you have to say when I do produce the state.
And the Grail is by no means simple. It's harder than the market to imagine any other process. It is as unusual as the trader himself. There is no place for complaining and obtuseness. Only - faith, knowledge and the ability to think outside the box, expanding the known laws of the theory of random processes.
I'm happy for you.
I also hope that the grail will really be a grail and that you will give me a hint in which direction to dig.
T.k. as I understand to earn the rest of his life with the grail can be very quickly and it is no longer needed.
Well I think that will never happen)
And then, what do you consider a grail...
In the hamster signal, 2,000 subscribers thought it was a grail.)
Turns out my words were a grail for the DTs.
Yeah, I'd be happy for you.
I also hope that the grail will really be a grail and you will give me a hint in which direction to dig.
Since I understand that you can earn the rest of your life with the grail very quickly and it is no longer needed.
Well I think that will never happen)
Yes and then, what do you consider a grail...
In the hamster signal, 2,000 subscribers thought it was a grail.)
Turns out my words were a grail for the DTs.
You know, meat packing plants have provocateurs, that lead the herd to slaughter. So, some managers of PAMM and are such goats).
Stumbled across a post on diffusion.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/221552/page111#comment_6275923
"The point is this. Price is near a level. Then it comes into its vicinity. And eventually it breaks through."
Now watch the EURUSD chart.)
That's why I'm in no hurry to read smart books.)
Which book are we talking about?
About this one.
75% of my TS consists of the formulas specified in it. And 25% are the "breakdown indicators" that supplement it.
you're so annoying with your physics, indices and statistics...........
that's where the price is, woah:
there's only two possibilities.
top on the breakout, bottom on the flat
you're so annoying with your physics, indices and statistics...........
that's where the price is, woah:
just two options.
top on the breakout, bottom on the flat
The "Avalanche" system would rule if I got it right.
The Avalanche system would have ruled if I understood correctly
the avalanche system is a predictable drain.
what's on the edge of the price?
// I won't tell you, think about it
The avalanche system is a drain.
Okay. So no one is arguing.
Please draw your circles on my picture)
Okay. So no one is arguing.
Please draw your circles on my picture.)
What's there to draw?
the bottom variant is a flat
The mechanism is the rolling of the ball inside the bowl.
there was a question - what's on the edges of the balloon (prices) that will move/shift it as far as the market is concerned?