From theory to practice - page 1463
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there is an 87.5% probability that the price overcomes the previous day's high and continues without touching the previous day's low. and vice versa.
If you have any idea how to use this one pattern that does exist, I'd be happy to read it)
I don't know where you are testing...
Maybe you have special terminals for a select few from this branch)
Here is your pattern))))
price and volumes, nothing simpler in this statement, unequivocally
but....
the easiest way to see what it is is to look at the charts on the CME and MOEX websites
how on earth do you recognise the same thing from a chart???
ehh, 4 years of searching, and previous ones for all the turkey worms ....
looks like readychenko ;)
see
the simplest type of a grail is to impose the appropriate pending orders on the correctly calculated price levels by CME in multiples of the published ones
in the dynamics to modify them
It'll drag, it'll drag, I'm sure.
but you won't make money on it for long (2 or 3 days), the parasitic information will start to go haywire...
;)
That's what you think.)
i can't be sure it's you who thinks that - actually, your system may be rebounding, but sooner or later one of the candles will show up with a loss)
it's just a simple probability theory that i've explained a thousand times and shown the results of the analysis;)
I don't know where you test things...
Maybe your terminals are special for a select few in this thread)
Here's your pattern)))
The same phenomenon can be used in hundreds of ways so))
that's what you think)
(In reality, it's just your system is working on the rebound potential, but sooner or later some candle will show up with a loss))
it's just a dumb theory of probability that I've explained a thousand times and showed the results of analysis;)
not
If you stupidly open the entire large depot on a theorist, you'll be cursing that day for the rest of your life.
why?
---
I'll tell you, because you've been watching and analyzing the chart, doing the math, making the predictions.
I don't look, I don't analyze, and I know where the price is.
---
only once in this forum in the forecast branch there was a correct answer, or rather not an answer, but a question to which the author himself could not find the answer, but the path is correct
Just one post which was left unanswered and to which no one paid attention
the author of the question did not even realize that his question already contained some of the answer.
Movlat is his nickname.
only once in this forum in the prediction thread has there been a correct answer, or rather not an answer, but a question to which the author himself could not find the answer, but the path is correct
Just one post, which was left unanswered and to which no one paid any attention
the author of the question did not even realize at the time that his question already contained some of the answer
Movlat is his nickname.
I see . You don't have to go on )
I don't know where you test things...
Maybe your terminals are special for a select few in this thread)
Here is your pattern))))
Beautiful
It's a bit underdeveloped...
I don't know where you test things...
Maybe your terminals are special for a select few in this thread)
Here is your pattern)))
I don't know where you test things...
Maybe your terminals are special for a select few in this thread)
Here is your pattern)))
I don't know how you test everything is fine with me.
No increase in lots, no grid overruns and so on.
I don't know what your pattern is.
PS: tested on the most crisis years EURUSD
I see. You don't have to go on.)
Martin has put a martin on it and it works ))
and you're perfectly convincing that you don't know anything)