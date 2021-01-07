From theory to practice - page 1470
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Gentlemen!
My heart is pounding with joy and anticipation of cash!
Soon - the beginning of trading. I will try to publish trades, and from September 1, I will probably open a PAMM-account.
Do not despair! Uncle Sasha will not let you perish from moneylessness in a rubbish pit.
Amen.
Uncle Sasha will not let you perish by investing in Uncle Sasha's PAMM?
I see, Uncle Sasha is selling the golden chicken))).
Just like many PAMM managers of gold farms with gold chickens.
Come on)
Put out a signal with a story first, then tell people it's worth wasting their time with this book.
Hmm... What's with the disbelief?! You don't believe me, physicist?!!
At:
These are the results, since I switched to dynamic windows.
Do the math yourself, how much is that, starting at $100 at lot=0.01.
Uncle Sasha won't let it go to waste by investing in Uncle Sasha's PAMM?
I see, Uncle Sasha is selling the golden chicken))))
As well as many PAMM managers of gold farms with gold chickens
Uncle Sasha won't let it go to waste by investing in Uncle Sasha's PAMM?
I see, Uncle Sasha is selling the golden chicken))))
Just like many PAMM managers of gold farms with gold chickens.
Okay. I won't open anything. Would that make you feel better?
Hm... What's with the disbelief?! You don't believe me, the physicist?!!!
Here:
These are the results since I switched to dynamic windows.
You count how much it is, starting from $100 at lot=0.01.
Uncle Sasha, at least give me a signal to start with)
Uncle Sasha, at least give me a signal to start with.)
I'll see before 1 September whether it's worth opening it at all. Maybe it will be enough... Practice will show.
Godspeed, guys!!!
I'll see if it's even worth opening it before September 1. Maybe it's enough... Practice will show.
Godspeed, guys!!!
Practice will show the drain. And you'll say on the forum "enough is enough".
LOL
I'll see if it's even worth opening it before September 1. Maybe it's enough... Practice will show.
Godspeed, guys!!!
Speaking of which...
it's not advisable to show which way you're trading, it's easier to live.
;)
Hm... What's with the disbelief?! You don't believe me, the physicist?!!!
Here:
These are the results since I switched to dynamic windows.
Do the math yourself, how much is that, starting at $100 at lot=0.01.
tested in mt4 or in mt5?
IN MT4.