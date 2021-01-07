From theory to practice - page 1475
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but there's a formula that confirms the above.
it's on the internet.Whoever needs it can find it on their own.
again? )))
You'll torture a dead man.)
Is that in the picture?
Then the guru's question is - When will the shopping/selling end???
No, where's the formula?
it is a standard open positions indicator, collected from several DTs, not all of them
again? )))
No, where's the formula?
it's just an open positions induced from a few dc's and not all of them.
1.
Give me the formula from every angle in your personal statement.
This is the formula you've been hiding behind for the last time.
2.
You've written before this.
I gave you a buy/sell indicator. asking when they're going to end.
You ducked out again. And yet you're screaming in every post that it's a grail.
Because you don't know when the buying/selling is going to end and no one does.
It's not a grail, it's a market cap.
1.
Give me the formula from every angle in a private message.
You've been hiding behind that formula for the last time.
2.
You write before this.
I gave you a buy/sell indicator. asking when they're going to end.
You ducked out again. And yet you're screaming in every post that it's a grail.
Because you don't know when the buying/selling is going to end and no one does.
It's not a grail, it's the basis of the market.
1... it's already been said - you'll have to look it up on the internet for someone who really needs it
2. That's what I thought at the beginning.
That's what I thought in the beginning.
i've already said it - i have to look it up on the net for someone who needs it badly
You even had demo accounts with demo money, what are you talking about?
You're just filling people's brains...)))
You even had demo accounts with demo money, what are you talking about?
Why are you filling people's brains...)))
because no one here has that kind of trade, not even close.
I'm just putting the finishing touches on it.
i'm not arguing that i messed up, because i finished two strategies at the same time.
one finished, threw it away ;)
what i told you above - unbreakable, for almost 4 years now
because no one else here has that kind of trade, not even close.
I'm just putting the finishing touches on it.
i'm not arguing that i messed up, because i was finishing two strategies at the same time.
I finished one, threw it away ;)
The above is unbreakable for almost 4 years.
I see. I think I found the formula.
I'll post it so others don't suffer)))
I see. I think I found the formula.
I'll post it so others don't get the hassle.)
I think it's like this: XU or Z.
)))
I see. I think I found the formula.
I'll post it so others don't suffer)))
It's .
as they say.
You may or may not trade, but you'll still get ...
;)