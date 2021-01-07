From theory to practice - page 1466
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It seems simple enough there. A good EA's equity a) must have a clear upward trend and b) there must be no dependence between increments (as the results of trades). Therefore, the Brownian motion model with a trend and possible trend reversal is quite applicable. But this Shiryaev's theory is not fully applicable in its exact form since, for example, we do not know in advance the indicators of the trend after the divergence (in the second paragraph of my posted chapter it is treated in a rather naive manner). Also, the assumption about the a priori distribution of the moment of trend reversal (probability may change depending on the time of day or news availability) may not be quite satisfactory. Therefore a refinement is needed, the exact kind of refinement depends on the strategy.
So, my answer is a bit like the vague reasoning of some local comrades)
I see ;)
testing ct in mt4:
cattle! CRAWLEY!
testing in mt5 (on real spreads):
bummer!
Testing the TS in mt4:
cx! cx!
testing the TS in mt5 (on real spreads):
bummer!
Here's a temple, too). I don't know if it's a tester or not yet. I'll put it on cent real on Monday, it will be clear then.
Test from 01.01.2017.
Here's a temple, too). I don't know if it's a tester or not yet. I'll put it on cent real on Monday, it will be clear then.
Test from 01.01.2017.
Tester
Tester
How did you determine?
How did you determine?
the temple on a dead story, always a tester
You bet on a cent, it'll be something to remember.
Apparently A_K cash hasn't been found on forex......
Has anyone found a real pivot point?
For example, a long time ago I noticed that even a signal extracted from several MAs behaves differently under the same conditions.
Suppose the MA(4)>MA(10)>MA(20) condition served as a signal to buy. But sometimes when this condition was met, the price would fall?
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I'll add:
how many times did you want to reverse the signal to make a profit instead of a loss and failed?
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So what is the secret?
Gentlemen!
I'm back from a business trip, running Metatrader4 to mine the coveted gold (I got tired, you know, on the road), and then, bam:
Why is this happening to me now? Well, previously the data directory was standard: C:\ProgramFiles\Metatrader4.
I.e., all my Expert Advisors that previously resided in the folder C:\ProgramFiles\Metatrader4\MQL4\Experts and read data from C:\ProgramFiles\Metatrader4\MQL4\Files, will now not work?
Oh, shit... It's like someone from above doesn't want my TS to rob forex moneybags... It's a shame...
Gentlemen!
I'm back from a business trip, running Metatrader4 to mine the coveted gold (I got tired, you know, on the road), and then, bam:
Why is this happening to me now? Well, previously the data directory was standard: C:\ProgramFiles\Metatrader4.
I.e., all my Expert Advisors that previously resided in the folder C:\ProgramFiles\Metatrader4\MQL4\Experts and read data from C:\ProgramFiles\Metatrader4\MQL4\Files, will now not work?
Oh, shit... It's as if someone from above doesn't want my TS to rob forex moneybags... It's a shame...
a lot of people have, and have been for a decent long time.
everything is working as before.
come on, earn it.
a lot of people have, and it's been that way for a decent long time.
Everything is working as before.
Go ahead, make money.
Hi Rena!
Do you mean that if my TS writes .csv-files in directoryC:\ProgramFiles\Metatrader4\MQL4\Files, then EAs working with these files, which have migrated to God knows where, will also work normally?
The documentation seems to suggest that this line:
will search for the file AUDCAD.csv in C:\Users\Alex\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\040E7CC6ADEB48FF2888FB5692DCD9CE, but not inC:\ProgramFiles\Metatrader4\MQL4\Files.
Right?