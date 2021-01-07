From theory to practice - page 1462
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No, it's not just multiple smoothing, it's a closed-loop system with forward, crossover and feedback loops.
It's a mess.
it can't be helped, it's all brilliantly simple
and the simpler it is, the harder it is to figure out...
there is an 87.5% probability that the price overcomes the previous day's high and continues without touching the previous day's low. and vice versa.
If you have any ideas how to use this one pattern, I would be glad to read it)
By how much distance?
By how much distance?
That's a bummer.
It can't be helped. It's all brilliantly simple.
and the simpler it is, the harder it is to figure out...
I don't know what brilliant simplicity you're talking about,
I'm just stating the fact that your "formulae" is a far cry from "wu-shin", they're from different universes.
there is an 87.5% probability that the price overcomes the previous day's high and continues without touching the previous day's low. and vice versa.
If you have any ideas how to use this one pattern that does exist I would be glad to read it)
Please clarify which pattern we are talking about. In particular, how to understand the words "will continue moving" in conditions where there is only daily OHLC and there is no information on what happened earlier, High or Low. If not difficult, with an explanatory figure.Or are you using data other than daily OHLC?
Please clarify which pattern we are talking about. In particular, how to understand the words "will continue the movement" in the conditions when there is only daily OHLC and no information about what happened earlier, High or Low. If not difficult, with an explanatory figure.Or are you using data other than daily OHLC?
What difference does it make which is earlier, the High or Low of the previous day? In which direction the extremum of the previous day was broken through, and there the price will continue its movement.
That's a bummer.
It can't be helped, everything is simple.
and the simpler it is, the harder it is to figure out...
I totally agree with you!Except, of course, for all the wu-shin and other evil things =D
I totally agree with you!except, of course, for the wu-shin and the rest of your ilk =D
and wu-shin is not easy, it's complicated, and therefore your genius is not tainted ;))
I totally agree with you!except, of course, all sorts of wu-shin and other evil things =D
price and volumes, nothing simpler in this statement, unequivocally
but....
the easiest way to see what it is is to look at the charts on the CME and MOEX websites
how on earth do you recognise the same thing from a chart???
ehhh, 4 years of searching, well the previous ones for all the turkey wickedness ....
looks like readychenko ;)
friggin'
the simplest type of a grail is to impose corresponding pending orders on the correctly calculated price levels by the CME with the volume multiple of the published ones
modify them in dynamics
It'll drag, it'll drag, I'm sure of it
but it won't let you earn on it for a long time (2-3 days), because this information will start to turn funny ...
;)
Good afternoon. The indicator is very simple, it draws levels from the current price. I cannot figure it out for several days. I think I wrote everything right, but it does not work...
mql4 code
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 Red
#property indicator_color2 Blue
#property indicator_width1 1
#property indicator_width2 1
extern double sl=0.1;
double redline[5];
double blueline[5];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialisation function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//---- indicators
SetIndexBuffer(0,redline);
SetIndexBuffer(1,blueline);
//----
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW, 0);
SetIndexArrow(0,158);
//----
SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW, 0);
SetIndexArrow(1, 158);
return(0);
}
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
redline[0]=Ask+0.1;
redline[0]=Bid-0.1;
redline[1]=Ask+0.1;
blueline[1]=Bid-0.1;
redline[2]=Ask+0.1;
blueline[2]=Bid-0.1;
redline[3]=Ask+0.1;
blueline[3]=Bid-0.1;
redline[4]=NULL;
blueline[4]=NULL;
return(0);
}
here is mql 5 code (apologies for the mud, I'm working...)
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_color2 clrBlue
#property indicator_width1 1
#property indicator_width2 1
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
CSymbolInfo c_symbol;
input double sl=0.1;
double redline[5];
double blueline[5];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialisation function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,redline,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,blueline,INDICATOR_DATA);
//----
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,151);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,151);
//IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits);
// PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
// PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
//SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,0);
//SetIndexArrow(0, 158);
//----
//SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW, 0);
//SetIndexArrow(1, 158);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//---
c_symbol.Name();
redline[0]=c_symbol.Ask()+0.1;
redline[0]=c_symbol.Bid()-0.1;
redline[1]=c_symbol.Ask()+0.1;
blueline[1]=c_symbol.Bid()-0.1;
redline[2]=c_symbol.Ask()+0.1;
blueline[2]=c_symbol.Bid()-0.1;
redline[3]=c_symbol.Ask()+0.1;
blueline[3]=c_symbol.Bid()-0.1;
redline[4]=0;
blueline[4]=0;
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}