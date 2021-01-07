From theory to practice - page 1462

New comment
 
Олег avtomat:

No, it's not just multiple smoothing, it's a closed-loop system with forward, crossover and feedback loops.

It's a mess.

it can't be helped, it's all brilliantly simple

and the simpler it is, the harder it is to figure out...

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:


there is an 87.5% probability that the price overcomes the previous day's high and continues without touching the previous day's low. and vice versa.

If you have any ideas how to use this one pattern, I would be glad to read it)

By how much distance?

 
khorosh:

By how much distance?

On average 45-46% of the previous day's movement per day.
But keep in mind that randomness still persists and that by the larger TF the distribution tends from exponential to normal. Therefore the pattern occurs only when the price crosses the previous day's low or high
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

That's a bummer.

It can't be helped. It's all brilliantly simple.

and the simpler it is, the harder it is to figure out...

I don't know what brilliant simplicity you're talking about,

I'm just stating the fact that your "formulae" is a far cry from "wu-shin", they're from different universes.

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:


there is an 87.5% probability that the price overcomes the previous day's high and continues without touching the previous day's low. and vice versa.

If you have any ideas how to use this one pattern that does exist I would be glad to read it)

Please clarify which pattern we are talking about. In particular, how to understand the words "will continue moving" in conditions where there is only daily OHLC and there is no information on what happened earlier, High or Low. If not difficult, with an explanatory figure.

Or are you using data other than daily OHLC?
 
Vladimir:

Please clarify which pattern we are talking about. In particular, how to understand the words "will continue the movement" in the conditions when there is only daily OHLC and no information about what happened earlier, High or Low. If not difficult, with an explanatory figure.

Or are you using data other than daily OHLC?

What difference does it make which is earlier, the High or Low of the previous day? In which direction the extremum of the previous day was broken through, and there the price will continue its movement.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

That's a bummer.

It can't be helped, everything is simple.

and the simpler it is, the harder it is to figure out...

I totally agree with you!

Except, of course, for all the wu-shin and other evil things =D
[Deleted]  
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

I totally agree with you!

except, of course, for the wu-shin and the rest of your ilk =D

and wu-shin is not easy, it's complicated, and therefore your genius is not tainted ;))

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:

I totally agree with you!

except, of course, all sorts of wu-shin and other evil things =D

price and volumes, nothing simpler in this statement, unequivocally

but....

the easiest way to see what it is is to look at the charts on the CME and MOEX websites

how on earth do you recognise the same thing from a chart???

ehhh, 4 years of searching, well the previous ones for all the turkey wickedness ....

looks like readychenko ;)

friggin'

the simplest type of a grail is to impose corresponding pending orders on the correctly calculated price levels by the CME with the volume multiple of the published ones

modify them in dynamics

It'll drag, it'll drag, I'm sure of it

but it won't let you earn on it for a long time (2-3 days), because this information will start to turn funny ...

;)

 

Good afternoon. The indicator is very simple, it draws levels from the current price. I cannot figure it out for several days. I think I wrote everything right, but it does not work...

mql4 code

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_color1 Red

#property indicator_color2 Blue

#property indicator_width1 1

#property indicator_width2 1


extern double sl=0.1;


double redline[5];

double blueline[5];


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialisation function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//---- indicators

SetIndexBuffer(0,redline);

SetIndexBuffer(1,blueline);

//----

SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW, 0);

SetIndexArrow(0,158);

//----

SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW, 0);

SetIndexArrow(1, 158);

return(0);

}


int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

redline[0]=Ask+0.1;

redline[0]=Bid-0.1;

redline[1]=Ask+0.1;

blueline[1]=Bid-0.1;

redline[2]=Ask+0.1;

blueline[2]=Bid-0.1;

redline[3]=Ask+0.1;

blueline[3]=Bid-0.1;

redline[4]=NULL;

blueline[4]=NULL;

return(0);

}


here is mql 5 code (apologies for the mud, I'm working...)


#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>

#property indicator_chart_window


#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 2

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_color2 clrBlue

#property indicator_width1 1

#property indicator_width2 1


#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID


#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW


#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID



CSymbolInfo c_symbol;


input double sl=0.1;



double redline[5];

double blueline[5];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialisation function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,redline,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,blueline,INDICATOR_DATA);

//----

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,151);

PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,151);

//IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits);

// PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

// PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);

//SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,0);

//SetIndexArrow(0, 158);

//----

//SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW, 0);

//SetIndexArrow(1, 158);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//---

c_symbol.Name();

redline[0]=c_symbol.Ask()+0.1;

redline[0]=c_symbol.Bid()-0.1;

redline[1]=c_symbol.Ask()+0.1;

blueline[1]=c_symbol.Bid()-0.1;

redline[2]=c_symbol.Ask()+0.1;

blueline[2]=c_symbol.Bid()-0.1;

redline[3]=c_symbol.Ask()+0.1;

blueline[3]=c_symbol.Bid()-0.1;

redline[4]=0;

blueline[4]=0;

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}




1...145514561457145814591460146114621463146414651466146714681469...1981
New comment