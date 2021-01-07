From theory to practice - page 1474
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you're so annoying with your physics, indices and statistics...........
that's where the price is, woah:
just two options.
on top for a breakout, on the bottom for a flat.
You mean the ball will be hanging out in the pit at the bottom and rolling down the slide at the top?
You mean the ball will be dangling in the pit at the bottom and rolling down the slide at the top?
Yeah.
But there are times when the price rises sharply from the bottom.
But there are times when the price goes sharply up from the bottom.
OK.
Rotate the image by 90 degrees, since the beginning is clear
Turn off time (X-coordinate), leave only the market mechanism
but the question remains - what is around the price (?), the only thing we need to know is the Y coordinate
What's there to draw?
the lower one is a flat.
The mechanism is the rolling of the ball inside the bowl.
The question was - what is around the edges of the ball that would move it with respect to the market?
At least I know what you mean.
You're talking in riddles about the bowl again.
I'll tell you about the bucket and tell you what this is all about.
What's on the edge of the balloon?
Why is the ball on your picture can only roll down and the price can go up?
Where do you see a bowl in my picture?
OK.
Turn the picture 90 degrees, now that the beginning is clear.
Turn off time, leave only the market mechanism
but the question remains unclear - what is at the edges of the price?
You probably mean supply and demand?
You must mean supply and demand?
demand is buying, supply is selling
place and get a price.
this will be the grail that eats your dough.
because (not for the first time) if a trader opens a buy, the price will go down; if a trader opens a sell, the price will go up.There's no other way.
demand - purchases, supply - sales
place and get a price.
That's the grail that eats your dough.
If a trader opens a buy position, the price goes down, if he opens a sell position, the price goes up.
Yeah, I heard that fable the other day.
Give me the facts or I'll draw a bucket with a basketball in it in pinto.)
I'll draw a signal or something... I see your formula accidentally gave the demo money to the dots, too?) Since the signal is gone...
I heard that fable the other day.
Give me the facts or I'll go draw a bucket with a basketball in it in pinto.)
I see your formula accidentally gave the demo money to the dots, too.) If the signal is gone...
No.
the formula's got a mah-to on it.
I was out - same thing, same signals.
but there's a formula that confirms the above.
she's online.Whoever needs it can find it on their own
yeah not
on the formula, he put a mah-mah on it.
I was out-- same thing.
but there's a formula that confirms the above.
it's on the internet
You'll torture a dead man).
Is that in the picture?
Then the guru's question - When are the purchases/sales going to end???