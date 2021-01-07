From theory to practice - page 1461

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multiplicator:
If you have any ideas about this pattern that may indeed exist, I would be glad to read them.

Pisets, 2 years to look for patterns and do not find 1, what a complicated market forex is!


there is an 87.5% probability that the price overcomes the previous day's high and continues without touching the previous day's low. and vice versa.

If you have any ideas how to use this one pattern that does exist I would be happy to read it)

 
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara:


there is an 87.5% probability that the price overcomes the previous day's high and continues without touching the previous day's low. and vice versa.

If you have any idea how to use this single pattern, I would be glad to read it)

there

i'm trying to use this tool now

I don't know what kind of stats I've used

but still don't like it

One of them, due to its uncommonness, I kept

eternal memory to him in this thread (from 1.01.2014 to today)

the funniest thing is that it would seem that an order open on the trend, as it were, hangs on the hook and dangles in the negative until it loses its pulse

;))))

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

The tricky thing is that the order seemingly opened along the trend seems to be hanging on the hook and hanging in the red until it loses its pulse.

try to place the first Limit order at least by the MA value, usually the code has to be reworked for such a modification

 
Igor Makanu:

try to set the first limit order at least by the MA value. Usually you have to rework the code for such modification

Yes I simply was afraid to increase the period in the FormulaE, I have just understood the reason

It was very small, so I had a lot of trouble with re-drawing the indicator

The difference in comparison to the MA is noticeable when the period is significantly increased

Regardless of what order I place, even if it is 1000, even if it is 10000, it does not lag behind even a little (the current variant):

here it's not so much the average as the anti-average; it turns out with a sharp impulse of transition from buying to selling and vice versa (counter-movement of the price line and the indicator)

go further ...

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

I was just afraid to increase the period in FormulaE, I just realised the reason

I was too young, so I had a lot of trouble redrawing the indent

The difference is noticeable when the period is significantly longer compared to the MA

I can't change it for the better, I have a lot of money in my account:

here it's not so much the average as the anti-average; it turns out with a sharp impulse of transition from buying to selling and vice versa (counter-movement of the price line and the indicator)

moving on ...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

From theory to practice

Renat Akhtyamov, 2019.08.05 15:38

about the same thing is written in similar mathematical articles on which Schrödinger's cat among others relies

I totally agree.

and wu-shin is pretty much the same as formulae, not a bad thing.

If this is your"FormulaE", then it is very far from"u-syn".

What makes you think that"w-syn is almost the same FormulaE" ???

 
Олег avtomat:

If you have"FormulaE", it's a long way from"u-syn".

What makes you think that"w-syn is almost the same as formulae"?

ran it in circles

smoothing out

it turns out like your graph.

but it's starting to slow down, unfortunately.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

I've been running it in circles.

smoothing out

It's just like your picture.

but it's starting to slow down, unfortunately.

No, that's not what I see. I don't know what or how you've circled, but that's not what I see in your picture.

And if it's slowing you down, you've got something wrong somewhere.

 
Олег avtomat:

No, that's not what I see. I don't know what and how you ran it around, but that's not what I see in your picture.

And if it's slowing you down, you've got something wrong somewhere.

Well, I put a black cross in the picture to make it look like there's no lag.

and if you flatten this picture, it starts lagging by a couple of bars

is y-sin a multiple smoothing?
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

Well, I put a black cross in the picture so you can see there's no lag.

and if you smooth out this picture, it starts lagging by a couple of bars

w-syn is a multiple smoothing?

No, it's not just multiple smoothing, it's a closed-loop system with crosstalk, forward and backward links.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

Well, I put a black cross in the picture so you can see there's no lag.

and if you smooth out this picture, it starts lagging by a couple of bars

w-syn is a multiple smoothing?

No, it's not just multiple smoothing, it's a closed-loop system with forward, cross and backward connections.

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