From theory to practice - page 1384
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It's just a riddle or a quest... the truth is out there - just hold out your hand... it's a puzzle to solve, every word has a meaning
Let's try to figure out, for instance, how to get into the observation process...and without mathematics in the form of a matrix
2. it is necessary to take part in the process... it is clear to everybody - you won't get the result without participation...
3. why can't you make a choice to win...
4. there is no difference - everyone goes the same way...
5. a deadlock is not a deadlock but a mirage... and you have to move towards the deadlock...))
6. All go along the same rails in the direction of the plunge, because we've reached a dead-end...
who else can say who saw the golden key at the bottom of the swamp ...))
7. on the chart: loss and immediately compensated - it seems by the intervention of the observer or TS - a feedback so to speak...
Well, about the matrix...
It depends on what to make it out of.
The bottom line is a polynomial, and a lagging one at that...Personally, I think TA is better than maths, because both the brain and the eye work at the same time...
Personally, I think TA is better than maths, because both the brain and the eyes work at the same time...
It's better when nothing works.)
You sit in front of your monitor and sleep.
I've never seen such boredom as trade.
Yeah ;)
Bov, you used to have a better analysis.
Patterns, channels ....
One does not interfere with the other.
I look at the market from different angles. There has to be a confirmation of the correctness of the forecast.
One indicator cannot show the whole picture of the market.
Fourier is powerless).
they're both moving, there's no stopping.
more buying - down, more selling - up
and equilibrium is rare.
on the contrary, it lasts for a long time.
this period lasts for months, not just an hour or two.
so intraday trading makes no sense, in principle.
in any case, the main indicator is the underlying asset and the rest of the volume (intraday delta) is kind of a breeze, nothing more
"so, intraday trading makes no sense, in principle"... You've had enough of crying or laughing... one puff left... you've got a gut wrench in your head from the great strain on your mind... be simple, isolate cycles...or approximate clouds of cycles...and maybe you can do a butterfly polka underneath... of course there are 200 day cycles and 21 day cycles, somehow defined by Mashka, they are also often recalled by analysts...
"So, intraday trading makes no sense, in principle"... You've had enough of crying or laughing... one puff left... you've definitely got a gut twist in your head from the great strain on your mind... be simple, isolate cycles...or approximate clouds of cycles...and maybe you can do a butterfly polka... there are of course 200 day cycles, 21 day cycles - somehow defined by Mashka, that's what analysts often bring up too...
It's up to you:
if you want to take a hit, trade intraday.
if you don't want - read the forecasts on SOT reports and study the DME reports
the rest - toys
it's up to you:
if you want to pour, trade intraday.
if you don't want to - read the forecasts on SOT reports and study the DME reports
the rest is just toys.
Thank you... What a friendly way to reassure and give hope...for the success of a hopeless case...))
it's up to you:
if you want to pour, trade intraday.
if you don't want to - read the forecasts on SOT reports and study the DME reports
the rest is games
How do you know when to open an order in the direction of the level?
After all, you don't know how much drawdown and swap will occur before the price reaches it.
Here it is, the purest 48-50% probability in favour of the trader.
That's right! Because if 50% is not in favour of the trader, then the martin will lose. )
I decided to thin the price on the minutes, the levels became similar to Alexander's in the pictures, only his waves are almost the same.
Maybe because of the fixed time window, I just took a sample of N points.
Well it is interesting that the confidence interval of two different formulas is identical. One uses time t and the other does not.