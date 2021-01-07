From theory to practice - page 1389
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+100
Withdrawing from a demo account every month then?
)))
P.S.
Rename the branch to "Ward #6".
Come on, let them laugh))).
Sometimes some interesting thoughts are prompted. And the work of the brain - a useful thing. :)
By the end of the sixth year it seemed to Hu Jou that he had penetrated into the very essence of the art of hunting. For it was not the prey, but the concept itself that had become central to him. He told his teacher about this discovery. The teacher thought for a while and then said: "Now you will have to learn what is higher than that and what is the foundation of our school. What do I have to do for this? "Is it to meditate in the courtyard for a few more years?" - Hu Jou was a little confused. 'You have exhausted your soul by searching for hidden meaning,' smiled the teacher. 'Try to get rid of it and discover a love for all that surrounds you. Maybe you have been searching for something that has been in you all the time, and you just need to feel it.
And if there are two orders, then 100% of the risk is spread between them...if there are 10 orders .... If there are 20 orders, then on average 5% risk is spread between each order. By closing the orders the risk is decreased by another couple of percents.
If two orders are unidirectional, the risk is not increasing, but simply accelerating in its readings with the price movement.
And so on.
So, guys, shall we move on from theory to practice, or shall we chew each other up some more?
Have YOU moved on to practice yet? (A proper poster with a pointing finger is needed here)
It's hard...
For some reason the dough doesn't want to flow into my pockets like a full-flowing river. And I've dusted them thoroughly.
It's a shame...
in practice it is very simple:
since the variety of market movements is very large and tends to infinity,
then the process of predicting price movements comes down to a simple ratio of the distance of potential profit to potential loss.
It's hard...
For some reason the dough doesn't want to flow into my pockets like a full-flowing river. And I've dusted them thoroughly.
That's a shame.
From a $100 deposit? Dough? Where would it come from?
The main flaw in your strategy is that it's designed for 100 quid.)