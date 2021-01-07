From theory to practice - page 1385
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I decided to thin the price on the minutes, the levels became similar to Alexander's in the pictures, only his waves are almost the same.
Maybe because of the fixed time window, I just took a sample of N points.
Well it is interesting that the confidence interval of two different formulas is identical. One uses time t and the other does not.
The variance tends to infinity => no confidence intervals exist.
Martini rules .
Price is rigidly subject to certain laws.
It doesn't matter which currency pair or stock or bond it is.
The value of an instrument, in today's computerised world, instantly equates to all underlying instruments.
Execution accuracy, on the other hand, depends on timing factors and discreteness.
For some, an accuracy of two decimal points is sufficient, and five is not enough for others.
Many people call this factor noise. So be it.
This noise is the pivot point. Shurik is right, in that he is looking for an entrance on the outliers.
But he didn't say a word that he analyses the trend.) The guy is such a goose))
This is the noise that has the pivot points. Shurik is right, in that he is looking for an entry on spikes.
But he didn't say a word that he analyses the trend.) The guy is such a goose)))
What a goose, this swan.
What a goose, that swan.
The goose and the swan are noble birds, what do you think*?)
Martini rules.
Martini rules if there are points for possible entry into the market.
Like this. The way the arrows show.
The probability on the left arrow was high, and on the right one the confirmation.
The goose and the swan are noble birds, what did you think of*?)
.
.
Yuri, unfortunately you are neither a goose nor a swan))
If you haven't put your point of view on the market in so many years.
Yuri, unfortunately, you are neither a goose nor a swan))
If you haven't put your point of view on the market in so many years.
Yadda.
Yada.
For me it's useless rubbish, but for you it's trouble. To each his own.
You're better off trolling those who are weaker in character.))
I am a scorpio. It would be fatal for you.))) Think with your head once in a while!)