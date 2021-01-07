From theory to practice - page 1383
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There are no arrows.
Ah, I see what the arrows mean.) These are not signal ones.
It's a selection of unidirectional pairs. Didn't finish it on the 5.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
From theory to practice
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara, 2019.07.06 02:43
interesting...
everything we do is a consequence of the subject of observation...
we never intervene directly in the process of observation itself.
But if you change that rule,it becomes possible to predict even random values for observation and participation in a random process are two completely different almost unrelated concepts.
I'm not sure about anything so far, except the results I got.
This is just amazing...and beautiful.
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara 2019.07.06 22:59#13802 EN
Empty all this. ..
You are all doomed to drain your deposit.
Everyone who makes the choice<matrix>.
There are no exceptions.
And that's because making choices is impossible to win.
Whatever you come up with and analyse there, the difference is simply almost non-existent.
You probably did not understand, but I gave a clue which is only a mirage of a deadlock :) I wish you to solve it too ;)
You haven't even tried to understand what I wrote. That's because you are following the same path as everyone else ;) It would seem that you have no other way... there is no choice... :)
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it's just a riddle or quest... the truth is out there - just reach out your hand... this puzzle must be solved, every word has a meaning
Let's try to figure out, for instance, how to get involved in the observation process...and without mathematics in the form of a matrix
2. it is necessary to take part in the process... it is clear to everybody - you won't get the result without participation...
3. why can't you make a choice to win...
4. there is no difference - everyone goes the same way...
5. a deadlock is not a deadlock but a mirage... and you have to move towards the deadlock...))
6. All go along the same rails in the direction of the plunge, because we've reached a dead-end...
who else can say who saw the golden key at the bottom of the swamp ...))
7. on the chart: a loss and immediately compensated - it seems by the intervention of the observer or TS - a feedback so to speak...
Martin_Apis_Bot Cheguevara 2019.07.06 22:59#13802 EN
Empty all this. ..
You are all doomed to drain your deposit.
Everyone who makes the choice<matrix>.
There are no exceptions.
And that's because making choices is impossible to win.
Whatever you come up with and analyse there, the difference is simply almost non-existent.
You probably did not understand, but I gave a clue which is only a mirage of a deadlock :) I wish you to solve it too ;)
You haven't even tried to understand what I wrote. That's because you are following the same path as everyone else ;) It would seem that you have no other way... there is no choice... :)
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
it's just a riddle or quest... the truth is out there - just reach out your hand... this puzzle must be solved, every word has a meaning
Let's try to figure out, for instance, how to get involved in the observation process...and without mathematics in the form of a matrix
2. it is necessary to take part in the process... it is clear to everybody - you won't get the result without participation...
3. why can't you make a choice to win...
4. there is no difference - everyone goes the same way...
5. a deadlock is not a deadlock but a mirage... and you have to move towards the deadlock...))
6. All go along the same rails in the direction of the plunge, because we've reached a dead-end...
who else can say who saw the golden key at the bottom of the swamp ...))
7. on the chart: a loss and immediately compensated - it seems by the same intervention of the observer or TS - a feedback so to speak ...
Why so sad? The weather is bad and there's nothing to keep you warm?
Look at people with thousands of %%. They are also in the matrix. They're not sad at all.))
Why so sad? The weather is bad and there's nothing to keep you warm?
Look at people with thousands of %%. They're in the matrix too. They're not sad at all.)
I'm getting sad... It's raining... I don't want anyone else's... - I want my own, and I don't believe in these percentages, it can't be like that - some kind of fix... or a lure from a brokerage house... 100% of their hard-earned money they don't want to give back...
Look at people with thousands of %%. They too are in the matrix. They're not sad at all.)
It can't be, because it can never be. (с)
It remains to be started)) Which volume stops, which moves))))
they're both moving, there's no stopping.
more buying - down, more selling - up
and equilibrium is rare.
on the contrary, it lasts for a long time.
this period lasts not just an hour or two, but months.
so, intraday trading makes no sense, in principle.
in any case, the main indicator is the underlying asset and the rest of the volume (intraday delta) is kind of a flop, nothing more
That period lasts not just an hour or two, but months.
That's when you talk about certain periods and cycles in the market, you have to stick to more accurate figures. For this is the Grail.
Every trader, like old Gann, should have a certain table of these cycles, which should be used skillfully.
OK, guys - a new trading week is coming up and I'm disappearing again...
Honestly - it's a lot more interesting in the market than it is here. It's a fight, strength against strength, ice and flame, cash and empty pockets... Life, in short. And here - boredom.
Good luck to all!
There are no arrows. It's a narrowed histogram.
And the arrows look to highlight the first bar of consistency of the stochastic indicator and the demand indicator.
For example, like this.
Bov, your analysis was much better before.
Patterns, channels ....