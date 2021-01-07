From theory to practice - page 1382
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Only we don't know which way the skew will be in the future.
Why do you need to know that? My understanding is that there will be a skew first and then a movement.
Why do you need to know that? I understand there will be a skew first and then a movement.
And then someone opens orders and the skew is already in the other direction and moves against the previous skew.
And then someone opens orders and the skew is already in the other direction and moving against the previous skew.
But if you see that the balance has shifted, you will make a decision accordingly.
Just don't know which way the bias will be in the future.
The bias is actually an increased demand for one of the currencies.
Here is an example of demand for currencies: USD-green and JPY-white line.
The histogram is the difference in demand. Each currency has its own demand. Currencies should not be confused with currency pairs.
Demand is calculated from 10 related pairs.
Demand can be in one direction on currencies and in different directions.
The price in pairs depends on it. And to a larger extent on the demand for a currency pair.
Have a nice day off))
The second figure shows the demand for five currencies.
Note on 20 June. Demand for the dollar was falling, demand for the others was rising.
On the 23rd the demand for the euro was rising and the demand for the other currencies was falling.
Currencies have been clearly linked on a single axis for many, many years.
P.s.
The bar graph shows the conditional distribution of demand.
The bar to the right in the basement shows the bias. It is what pushes the price in the pair.
Vladimir is not discouraged in his attempts to sell his indicators to naive peasants.)
No, Vladimir, we will not be surprised by indexes and other cluster indices... whether they are pure or through makd.
Give me arrows where to buy and where to sell, with stop and take levels!
Vladimir is not discouraged in his attempts to sell his indicators to naive peasants.)
No, Vladimir, we will not be surprised by indexes and other cluster indices... whether they are pure or through makd.
Give me arrows where to buy and where to sell, with stop and take levels!
Where do you see me selling?
I have been using this indicator for 15 years)))
Arrows are for suckers.
You don't need arrows for professionals.
I must use the indicator to show what I can extract from charts with the help of software.
And exhibited in the market they bring pleasure in the form of a bubble of Armenian grapes for the weekend. A small thing, but pleasant. And useful to people. They just don't buy it.
No one buys from this resource from anyone. There are mostly veteran programmers here, and I am self-taught).
Vladimir is not discouraged in his attempts to sell his indicators to naive peasants.)
No, Vladimir, we will not be surprised by indexes and other cluster indices... whether they are pure or through makd.
Give me arrows where to buy and where to sell, with stop and take levels!
I, on the contrary, will support Vova.
His post is the first one in several months that matches the spirit of this topic. Everything has been properly designed - with charts, explanations. Whoever needs it will get interested and start promoting the subject, etc.
It's a shame about the other thing... Vova must be 100 years old. However, so are I, Asaulenka, Yusuf, Automat etc. etc.
And where are the young people?! Where is the power and the cockroach's vigour? No...
Arrowheads are for suckers.
Then why did you draw them for yourself on the lower chart?
Then why did you draw them for yourself on the lower chart?
There are no arrows. It's a narrowed histogram.
And the arrows look to highlight the first bar of consistency of the stochastic indicator and the demand indicator.
For example, like this.