Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 202
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I want to throw money at optimisation.
And that was the support response. Keep in mind, I've tried all the cards that work, I have a debit credit prepaid gift card, nothing works, so all banks in America block this by default. I need to get this sorted out and would really like to meet someone from this team live.
In my Account Withdrawal section, the options shown in the image appear:
Please note that the first option contains the card details used for the last withdrawal.
Has anyone noticed that there’s no card information on the withdrawal page, and if you try to withdraw funds as usual, the system assumes you’re using a new card because no details are saved?
Select:
-- the system will then guide you through entering the details for the new card
In my Account Withdrawal section, the options shown in the image appear:
Please note that the first option contains the card details used for the last withdrawal.
Yes, on my side that first box with the last used card is now missing-
-it used to be there, I've withdrawn from it a few times, but now it's missing, and entering a new card (the same card), and attempting a withdrawal leads to this common dreaded issue-
- which I've previously fixed by turning location security off on the card, and it's still off, but it's no longer working.
So there's 2 issues (card details on mql5 is missing) and my card isn't working with the same settings it used to work with, these 2 may or may not be related, but I'm wondering if anyone else has their card details missing in the withdrawal section.
I've also contacted service desk, waiting to shed any light on this.
Yes, on my side that first box with the last used card is now missing-
-it used to be there, I've withdrawn from it a few times, but now it's missing, and entering a new card (the same card), and attempting a withdrawal leads to this common dreaded issue-
- which I've previously fixed by turning location security off on the card, and it's still off, but it's no longer working.
So there's 2 issues (card details on mql5 is missing) and my card isn't working with the same settings it used to work with, these 2 may or may not be related, but I'm wondering if anyone else has their card details missing in the withdrawal section.
I've also contacted service desk, waiting to shed any light on this.
Ah, I understand perfectly now. And I do believe the two issues are related: since the withdrawal was declined by the card issuer, it is no longer saved as a quick withdrawal option. But you did the right thing: you contacted technical support – only they can provide a more precise explanation about this.
One critical change, the quick withdrawal option was missing before a withdrawal was attempted.
ie I forgot about that option so I didn't notice it was missing, but I found it strange I had to get an sms for a code, and to type in the card details again through unlimit, of the same card that had previously worked and was previously saved, that's what was first out of the ordinary, which got me wondering if mql5 had cleared stored details for myself and other users. Of course the same card now failing is the bigger concern.