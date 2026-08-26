Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 202

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Alexandr Gavrilin #:

I want to throw money at optimisation.

I can help with optimisation - write in private.
 
Stephen Robert Powell start selling more, I want to make sure I can withdraw as I've had trouble withdrawing for only 1 app.


And that was the support response. Keep in mind, I've tried all the cards that work, I have a debit credit prepaid gift card, nothing works, so all banks in America block this by default. I need to get this sorted out and would really like to meet someone from this team live.

A client of mine was having similar difficulties. I advised to go to the bank where the account and card are and show the MQL5 site and that the transactions are from there. And the restrictions were lifted in the US bank.
 
Has anyone noticed their card details are missing in the withdrawal page, so if you try to withdraw as you normally would, it assumes you are using a new card as nothing is saved?
 
John Louis Fernando Diamante # Has anyone noticed that the card details don’t appear on the withdrawal page? So, if you try to make a withdrawal as usual, does the system assume you’re using a new card, since nothing is saved?

In my Account Withdrawal section, the options shown in the image appear:

Account Withdrawal Options

Please note that the first option contains the card details used for the last withdrawal.

 
John Louis Fernando Diamante #:
Has anyone noticed that there’s no card information on the withdrawal page, and if you try to withdraw funds as usual, the system assumes you’re using a new card because no details are saved?

Select:

-- the system will then guide you through entering the details for the new card

 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:

In my Account Withdrawal section, the options shown in the image appear:


Please note that the first option contains the card details used for the last withdrawal.

Yes, on my side that first box with the last used card is now missing-


-it used to be there, I've withdrawn from it a few times, but now it's missing, and entering a new card (the same card), and attempting a withdrawal leads to this common dreaded issue-


- which I've previously fixed by turning location security off on the card, and it's still off, but it's no longer working.

So there's 2 issues (card details on mql5 is missing) and my card isn't working with the same settings it used to work with, these 2 may or may not be related, but I'm wondering if anyone else has their card details missing in the withdrawal section.

I've also contacted service desk, waiting to shed any light on this.

 
John Louis Fernando Diamante #:

Yes, on my side that first box with the last used card is now missing-


-it used to be there, I've withdrawn from it a few times, but now it's missing, and entering a new card (the same card), and attempting a withdrawal leads to this common dreaded issue-


- which I've previously fixed by turning location security off on the card, and it's still off, but it's no longer working.

So there's 2 issues (card details on mql5 is missing) and my card isn't working with the same settings it used to work with, these 2 may or may not be related, but I'm wondering if anyone else has their card details missing in the withdrawal section.

I've also contacted service desk, waiting to shed any light on this.

I guess the refusal must be from the bank issuing the card. I had something similar and had to fix it with my bank. Don't know it it might help 
 
John Louis Fernando Diamante # Yes, on my side, that first slot with the card I last used is now empty— —it used to be there; I’ve made withdrawals with it a few times, but now it’s missing, and when I insert a new card (the same card) and try to make a withdrawal, that common and dreaded problem occurs— —which I had already solved by disabling the location security on the card, and it remains disabled, but it’s no longer working. So, there are two issues (the card details on MQL5 are missing) and my card isn’t working with the same settings it used to; these two may or may not be related, but I’d like to know if anyone else is having their card details missing from the withdrawals section. I have also contacted technical support and am awaiting clarification on this.
Ah, I understand perfectly now. And I do believe the two issues are related: since the withdrawal was declined by the card issuer, it is no longer saved as a quick withdrawal option. But you did the right thing: you contacted technical support – only they can provide a more precise explanation about this.
 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:
Ah, I understand perfectly now. And I do believe the two issues are related: since the withdrawal was declined by the card issuer, it is no longer saved as a quick withdrawal option. But you did the right thing: you contacted technical support – only they can provide a more precise explanation about this.

One critical change, the quick withdrawal option was missing before a withdrawal was attempted.

ie I forgot about that option so I didn't notice it was missing, but I found it strange I had to get an sms for a code, and to type in the card details again through unlimit, of the same card that had previously worked and was previously saved, that's what was first out of the ordinary, which got me wondering if mql5 had cleared stored details for myself and other users. Of course the same card now failing is the bigger concern.

 
Sometimes credit card details are reset on the website for security purposes, but that's actually a good thing
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