Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 203

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Can you fix my account..n reverse the $10 back to deriv
 
Volodymyr Zubov #:
A client of mine was having similar difficulties. I advised to go to the bank where the account and card are and show the MQL5 site and that the transactions are from there. And the restrictions were lifted in the US bank.
Which bank was that?
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Which bank was it?
He didn’t specify, but I know for sure it was in the US.
 

Strange update,

- the card that used to work (Revolut, with a physical card), still doesn't work now, with no change in security features

- my original bank card that didn't work, now works, unlimit claims to have successfully sent a withdrawal, but now almost a day has passed and I haven't received the money so I have no idea what method. I guess the money is bouncing around intermediary banks trying to get converted, it was the min $10usd test amount and I have a hunch I may not see it ever if fees eat it all up

I'm sure mql5 has considered many payment processors, and I know Unlimit is located down the road from Mql5 hq in Cyprus, but surely this can't be acceptable business practice.

 
John Louis Fernando Diamante #:
It was a minimum test amount of 10 US dollars, and I have a feeling I might never actually see it if the fees eat it up to the very last cent
If I’m not mistaken, the fee charged by each correspondent bank via SWIFT is $15–50, not including the percentage-based fees at both ends of the chain. If you’re sending money by bank transfer, it’s only worth doing for large sums. For smaller amounts, it makes sense to send them via card-to-card transfers or through fintech services, as you seem to have done. But in that case, the fee should be exactly as stated. There shouldn’t be any unexpected charges.
 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

The option of wire transfer has a minimum $3000usd, which is absurd, and that has the $30usd fee.

I chose the withdraw to card option, but it wasn't instant so it's making me wonder how the transfer actually happened.

 

Kind of positive update-

- my original bank card that used to not work, now works, the transfer finally ended up in my bank account, it took about 1.5days, my bank used an audusd exchange rate of 10usd/14.16aud=0.70621, market rate right now is roughly 0.7072

- it's still strange that the Revolut card that used to work, withdrawals received in 1second, now doesn't work, and the only reason I got it was because my original bank card, above, didn't previously work

 
I would like you to support deposits and withdrawals using stablecoins such as JPYC and USDC.
 

Hello everyone, this is my first post, so please bear with me :) Today, July 1, 2026, I withdrew the minimum amount of $10 (total: 11,31$) to my Revolut card, and it never went through. This isn't my first withdrawal, but actually the second one I've had problems with with Revolut. The first one didn't arrive at all, and today's is locked. These aren't life-ruining amounts, but out of curiosity, I'd like to know why some, or rather most, of the withdrawals have gone through fine so far, while these two were unfortunate, with problems or not at all.


 

Hello, I am a developer residing in Somalia. My MQL5 Payments page currently shows Visa/Mastercard and Bank Transfer as withdrawal methods. Can you please confirm whether I can withdraw my earned MQL5 funds to a Visa or Mastercard issued by a bank in Somalia? Also, can I withdraw directly to a Somali bank account using Bank Transfer? Please confirm whether Somalia is fully supported for both methods.

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