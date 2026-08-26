Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 203
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A client of mine was having similar difficulties. I advised to go to the bank where the account and card are and show the MQL5 site and that the transactions are from there. And the restrictions were lifted in the US bank.
Which bank was it?
Strange update,
- the card that used to work (Revolut, with a physical card), still doesn't work now, with no change in security features
- my original bank card that didn't work, now works, unlimit claims to have successfully sent a withdrawal, but now almost a day has passed and I haven't received the money so I have no idea what method. I guess the money is bouncing around intermediary banks trying to get converted, it was the min $10usd test amount and I have a hunch I may not see it ever if fees eat it all up
I'm sure mql5 has considered many payment processors, and I know Unlimit is located down the road from Mql5 hq in Cyprus, but surely this can't be acceptable business practice.
It was a minimum test amount of 10 US dollars, and I have a feeling I might never actually see it if the fees eat it up to the very last cent
The option of wire transfer has a minimum $3000usd, which is absurd, and that has the $30usd fee.
I chose the withdraw to card option, but it wasn't instant so it's making me wonder how the transfer actually happened.
Kind of positive update-
- my original bank card that used to not work, now works, the transfer finally ended up in my bank account, it took about 1.5days, my bank used an audusd exchange rate of 10usd/14.16aud=0.70621, market rate right now is roughly 0.7072
- it's still strange that the Revolut card that used to work, withdrawals received in 1second, now doesn't work, and the only reason I got it was because my original bank card, above, didn't previously work
Hello everyone, this is my first post, so please bear with me :) Today, July 1, 2026, I withdrew the minimum amount of $10 (total: 11,31$) to my Revolut card, and it never went through. This isn't my first withdrawal, but actually the second one I've had problems with with Revolut. The first one didn't arrive at all, and today's is locked. These aren't life-ruining amounts, but out of curiosity, I'd like to know why some, or rather most, of the withdrawals have gone through fine so far, while these two were unfortunate, with problems or not at all.
Hello, I am a developer residing in Somalia. My MQL5 Payments page currently shows Visa/Mastercard and Bank Transfer as withdrawal methods. Can you please confirm whether I can withdraw my earned MQL5 funds to a Visa or Mastercard issued by a bank in Somalia? Also, can I withdraw directly to a Somali bank account using Bank Transfer? Please confirm whether Somalia is fully supported for both methods.