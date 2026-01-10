Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 196
Their wmt go (went) to world cards, but the rate is robbery. When there are no other options, you can use it.
I mean there is an option "direct bank transfer" from 3000 usd. I wonder if it works for banks in RF.
I transfer to baybit and withdraw from there.
The method is good. But there are a few points. Firstly, crypto in Russia want to ban in 2026, including exchanges. p2p in the Russian Federation has long since gone out of business, and you have to be crazy to use it (luckily bybit has already closed this way of withdrawal).
Secondly, I personally do not want to run into KYC on the part of the exchange. I.e. one day the exchange may well ask about the economic sense of withdrawing funds through it. In Belarus, for example, Tsifra-broker allows to withdraw up to 25 000 usdt in total, and then asks to provide documents on the origin of funds. But it can request documents at any time if something seems suspicious to it. Bybit may also have its own procedures. It is clear that there are more sane people there, but this complicates things and you have to think about it.
The exchange acts as a guarantor in P2P, why not? Another thing is that the bank itself may have questions to whom the transfers are made.
Crypto is illegal even now, only mining is allowed.
No. Now there are mass blockings by the Central Bank of cards to which funds are withdrawn under the 161 Federal Law. They can block any amount, even 1000 roubles. You have to sue. Everyone is in apoopa. No one knows how to remove these blockings.
Not so. Crypto in the Russian Federation is considered as property. I.e. it is a digital property asset, but not monetary. That is, it is quite possible to open a property dispute in a Russian court, where the subject of the dispute will be crypto. But the Central Bank is fighting with the Ministry of Finance and is in no hurry to recognise crypto as a monetary system. It is afraid of losing control over the ruble. Although in Russia there is a dollar-fiat, and nothing, the economy has not collapsed, but all right. And in 2026 they want to recognise crypto as a monetary instrument, but with such restrictions that, as I understand, it will be even worse than today. Let's say it will be impossible to change less than 50 million rubles, and everything less will be banned. Again, how it will be in the end is still a question, no one knows for sure. But there is no doubt that they will tighten it.
Let's say it will be impossible to change less than 50 million rubles.
and will be introduced and introduced, and the exchange conditions of official trading are unaffordable for ordinary people, for them there will be such a conclusion, for the rest everything will remain as it was.
And where are they blocked en masse? I've never heard of it. As blocked for 10*x transfers per day, and blocked, there and 500-1000r easily, it's trading past the cash register usually ... (people do not have cash in their pockets....) and crypto and P2P has nothing to do with it.
...and crypto and P2P have nothing to do with it.
Hello, don't be tired, I'm sorry, I had a question. I'm Iranian and I don't have an international card, how can I pay for the robot? Please advise, I would be grateful.
Good afternoon!
Can anyone tell me how to withdraw or transfer money from the balance?
It says that it is impossible to withdraw. Is there no way?
According to the WebMoney support answer published here, this method would not be available for your region, but the information is a bit old (February 2025), and something may have changed since then.