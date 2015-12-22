MT5 - How to Close different open orders
you open opposite order to close.
you open opposite order to close.
Remember as the attached example that I had many open orders with different prices, So how can I close the profit order although I can't see it since MT5 combines all the open orders together..?! Today I had to keep all the orders open so I don't close the loss profit by a mistake which caused me that I can't open more trading for scalping..?!
you open an opposite order of 3 lots so it will cancel out the 3 lot order.
if you want to handle multiple positions slightly easier maybe MT4 is the best solution.
you open an opposite order of 3 lots so it will cancel out the 3 lot order.
if you want to handle multiple positions slightly easier maybe MT4 is the best solution.
I always used MT4 but wanted to test the new one in real trading....
Will the opposite orders should be same..?! If all the open orders are the same, how the opposite order will choose the order to close.. what it will first (oldest, newest, profitable, loss, ...etc)..?!
I always used MT4 but wanted to test the new one in real trading....
Will the opposite orders should be same..?! If all the open orders are the same, how the opposite order will choose the order to close.. what it will first (oldest, newest, profitable, loss, ...etc)..?!
You need to know NFA FIFO Rule first.
Google it now...
You need to know NFA FIFO Rule first.
Google it now...
Wow.... So MT5 is made for US-Regulations Only....
http://www.forexboat.com/metatrader-4-vs-5/
https://www.100forexbrokers.com/nfa/hedging-under-new-nfa-regulation-fifo
http://fxtrade.oanda.com/help/close-trades-fifo
Thanks brother....
- Kirill Eremenko
- www.forexboat.com
I always used MT4 but wanted to test the new one in real trading....
Will the opposite orders should be same..?! If all the open orders are the same, how the opposite order will choose the order to close.. what it will first (oldest, newest, profitable, loss, ...etc)..?!
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Hello,
I've MT5 account recently, I've discovered it increases the volume of current orders when I open new orders in the same direction.... I also found here that new tp replaces the old one.
My questions are:
1- If I opened a new order and it's profiting and I wanted to close, how can I do that..?!
2- If I put tp for the new order above the price of the losing order, will that trigger the old order to close with a loss..?!
Example is attached