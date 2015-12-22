MT5 - How to Close different open orders

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Hello,

I've MT5 account recently, I've discovered it increases the volume of current orders when I open new orders in the same direction.... I also found here that new tp replaces the old one.

My questions are:

1- If I opened a new order and it's profiting and I wanted to close, how can I do that..?!

2- If I put tp for the new order above the price of the losing order, will that trigger the old order to close with a loss..?!

Example is attached



 

you open opposite order to close.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

you open opposite order to close.

Remember as the attached example that I had many open orders with different prices, So how can I close the profit order although I can't see it since MT5 combines all the open orders together..?! Today I had to keep all the orders open so I don't close the loss profit by a mistake which caused me that I can't open more trading for scalping..?!



 

you open an opposite order of 3 lots so it will cancel out the 3 lot order.

if you want to handle multiple positions slightly easier maybe MT4 is the best solution.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

you open an opposite order of 3 lots so it will cancel out the 3 lot order.

if you want to handle multiple positions slightly easier maybe MT4 is the best solution.


I always used MT4 but wanted to test the new one in real trading....


Will the opposite orders should be same..?! If all the open orders are the same, how the opposite order will choose the order to close.. what it will first (oldest, newest, profitable, loss, ...etc)..?!

 
Mohamed Mohamady:

I always used MT4 but wanted to test the new one in real trading....

Will the opposite orders should be same..?! If all the open orders are the same, how the opposite order will choose the order to close.. what it will first (oldest, newest, profitable, loss, ...etc)..?!

You need to know NFA FIFO Rule first.

Google it now... 

 
Xiangdong Guo:

You need to know NFA FIFO Rule first.

Google it now... 

Wow.... So MT5 is made for US-Regulations Only....

http://www.forexboat.com/metatrader-4-vs-5/

https://www.100forexbrokers.com/nfa/hedging-under-new-nfa-regulation-fifo

http://fxtrade.oanda.com/help/close-trades-fifo


Thanks brother....

MetaTrader 4 vs 5 - Which One? (2015 Review)
MetaTrader 4 vs 5 - Which One? (2015 Review)
  • Kirill Eremenko
  • www.forexboat.com
I get asked this question a lot. So much that today I want to settle the scores once and for all in this monster review. Let’s get one thing out of the way straight up. Despite obvious sequencing in names, MetaTrader 5 is not the successor of MetaTrader 4. These are two completely separate platforms that are being developed in parallel by...
 
Mohamed Mohamady:


I always used MT4 but wanted to test the new one in real trading....


Will the opposite orders should be same..?! If all the open orders are the same, how the opposite order will choose the order to close.. what it will first (oldest, newest, profitable, loss, ...etc)..?!

Yes First in First out so you decide which platform will suit you best.
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