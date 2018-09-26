Ruble! Sanctions! What next for the Russian currency?
Monday's "black" Monday gave way to Tuesday's "dashing" Tuesday, when the ruble, which had been buoyant at the opening of trading, went even further into the red.
The official euro exchange rate set by the Bank of Russia on April 11 rose by nearly 5 rubles to 76.85 rubles, the dollar rate - by 3.8 rubles to 62.36 rubles.
In the course of trading, the dollar price peaked at RUB 63.95, while the euro crossed the threshold of RUB 78.
That was the market's reaction to the new US sanctions which the US Ministry of Finance published on 6 April. The list of restricted individuals and companies was so unexpected that initially neither investors nor the individuals involved were able to assess the seriousness of the situation.
What is there to discuss now is what happened yesterday. Today the dollar-euro went down.
What is there to discuss now that was yesterday. The dollar-euro went down today.
Rather the ruble strengthened
Rather the ruble has strengthened
It is the same thing.
It's the same thing.
Why, yesterday the ruble fell against all currencies, today it rose, while the euro and the dollar stood still
let's create another 200 topics to explain what MM dumped on the foundation............
200 is not enough, we need more, this is the most necessary topic for trading.
What is there to discuss now that was yesterday. The dollar-euro went down today.
The question is what's next!!!! What does yesterday and tomorrow have to do with it?
the case is a pipe. drain the water !
