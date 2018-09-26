Ruble! Sanctions! What next for the Russian currency?

Monday's "black" Monday gave way to Tuesday's "dashing" Tuesday, when the ruble, which had been buoyant at the opening of trading, went even further into the red.

The official euro exchange rate set by the Bank of Russia on April 11 rose by nearly 5 rubles to 76.85 rubles, the dollar rate - by 3.8 rubles to 62.36 rubles.

In the course of trading, the dollar price peaked at RUB 63.95, while the euro crossed the threshold of RUB 78.

That was the market's reaction to the new US sanctions which the US Ministry of Finance published on 6 April. The list of restricted individuals and companies was so unexpected that initially neither investors nor the individuals involved were able to assess the seriousness of the situation.


 
Михаил Билан:

What is there to discuss now is what happened yesterday. Today the dollar-euro went down.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Rather the ruble strengthened

 
Fast235:

It is the same thing.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Why, yesterday the ruble fell against all currencies, today it rose, while the euro and the dollar stood still

 
Sanctions have been in place for several years, but only now has there been tangible movement. Something unnatural. On the next move up, I will play down.

 
I give 100% that the rouble on 07.05.2015 (Monday) +_- 2-4 days will start to weaken and the difference will be within 5 roubles ! Mark this day on your calendar. Start watching the trend change as early as May 4. Apply the RSI indicator (default settings) As soon as the min. zone is shown, feel free to open a buy position. While the ruble will be seen strengthening. I think up to 60-59rub per $1.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

What is there to discuss now that was yesterday. The dollar-euro went down today.

The question is what's next!!!! What does yesterday and tomorrow have to do with it?

 

the case is a pipe. drain the water !


