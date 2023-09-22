I will write an advisor free of charge - page 170
hi . i am new in trading . i want to know how to use robot in trading ?
Trade?
What trade?
Please give a link to the indicator (link to CodeBase) that you used.
Is such an indicator suitable? Bollinger Bands Cross Arrow 2
My Expert Advisors based on BB
There is an existing trading robot, I add a code with a link to the trading account, but it still fails. Throws an error. I need someone to help me do it. ***
This is an open forum, not an electronic bulletin board.
What you need to do: attach your open MQL5 code (using the button ) and describe your error in more detail.
Hello please write an EA for MT5,
That enters a sell order when the current tick price(bid) is greater than the last tick price(bid).
with take profit and stop loss input.
Thanks alot.
Hello
Please write MT4 EA to set money value TP (adjustable) for all orders combined on current symbol.
Example: 1lot buy in EURUSD, tp is set to 50usd, another buy in EURUSD 1lot opened, recalculate TP for all current chart orders to reach 50 usd profit etc.
Thank you.