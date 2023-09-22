I will write an advisor free of charge - page 170

fahadshah #:
hi . i am new in trading . i want to know how to use robot in trading ?

Trade?

What trade?

 
Dac coyr # :

This is only one indicator, but the sell order will be executed when the price crosses the upper Bollinger band, if the current price corresponds to the highest price of the current / new bar.

This means that a sell order will be opened for each new higher price above the upper Bollinger Bands.

Please give a link to the indicator (link to CodeBase) that you used.

Vladimir Karputov #:

Please give a link to the indicator (link to CodeBase) that you used.

It's not code-based, it's just the usual Bollinger Bands indicator on the chart and the arrows I use to indicate potential sell orders.
 
Dac coyr # :

This is only one indicator, but the sell order will be executed when the price crosses the upper Bollinger band, if the current price corresponds to the highest price of the current / new bar.

This means that a sell order will be opened for each new higher price above the upper Bollinger Bands.

Is such an indicator suitable? Bollinger Bands Cross Arrow 2

My Expert Advisors based on BB

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Is such an indicator suitable? Bollinger Bands Cross Arrow 2

My Expert Advisors based on BB

No. Not really, because this EA  https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20353;  would have been ok but it opens a buy / sell order when a new bar appears instead of on a newtick. if you can modify it to open a sell order above the upper Bollinger Bands, if the new tick appears higher than the oldtick and higher than the upper Bollinger band.
it will become suitable and i would really appreciate. Thank you.
(Newtick>Old tick and Newtick>upper Bollinger band.) =sell.
I don't know how to write code.
There is an existing trading robot, I add a code with a link to the trading account, but it still fails. Throws an error. I need someone to help me do it. ***
 
Mikita Starynkou # :
There is an existing trading robot, I add a code with a link to the trading account, but it still fails. Throws an error. I need someone to help me do it. ***

This is an open forum, not an electronic bulletin board.

What you need to do: attach your open MQL5 code (using the button Attach file) and describe your error in more detail.

 

Hello please write an EA for MT5,

That enters a sell order when the current tick price(bid) is greater than the last tick price(bid).

with take profit and stop loss input.

Thanks alot.

 

Hello


Please write MT4 EA to set money value TP (adjustable) for all orders combined on current symbol.

Example: 1lot buy in EURUSD, tp is set to 50usd, another buy in EURUSD 1lot opened, recalculate TP for all current chart orders to reach 50 usd profit etc.

Thank you.

 
