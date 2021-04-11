Examples: Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4 - page 6

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Hello! Nice indicators. I use them. Only one big problem. The MOVEMENT indicator is repainting itself (it is changing afterwards).

I hope you understand my problem and answer me. Please see the picture attached.


Hope to hear from the author of these indicators.

Regards,

Sven.

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Helloooo? Anybody here? I really need to sort out that Movement Index problem. I dont believe that the indicator is supposed to change itself afterwards.
[Deleted]  

Can someone help !

I've installed it but doesn't register in the custom indicator list.

non tech here

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cloudbank:

Can someone help !

I've installed it but doesn't register in the custom indicator list.

non tech here


If you copy all the files as directed in the manual (read me file) then it should work!


Copy contents of '\experts\files to ..\MetaTrader\experts\files

Copy file '\experts\include\cotlib.mq4 to ..\MetaTrader\experts\include\cotlib.mq4

Copy contents of '\experts\indicators to ..\MetaTrader\experts\indicators

Copy contents of '\experts\scripts to ..\MetaTrader\experts\scripts

Copy file \experts\Meta COT Expert.mq4 to ..\MetaTrader\experts\Meta COT Expert.mq4

 
NormalRange:

Hello! Nice indicators. I use them. Only one big problem. The MOVEMENT indicator is repainting itself (it is changing afterwards).

I hope you understand my problem and answer me. Please see the picture attached.


Hope to hear from the author of these indicators.

Regards,

Sven.


I will try to rectify this error.
[Deleted]  
i have installed all applications of this setup, downloaded reports etc. when i try a concatenate the this is not producing the files needed in experts/files. if writes the file but the files are empty. WHAT am i doing wrong?
[Deleted]  
This is truly great work. I just finished reading Larry Williams book and was wondering how I could incorporate his indicators into MT4. One question for you: I've downloaded and installed everything and it is all working...except just like saudek the indicators don't work for 2010. I added 2010-Futures_and_Options.txt to the names.ini file but that didn't correct the problem. Anything thoughts?
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I'd like to thank you very much for uploading this and all the work you have put in to the project. There are others out there charging monthly subscriptions for what you've given away completely free of charge.

Works well, is extremely useful, so thanks again.

[Deleted]  

Thank you very much for sharing this great work!

Works fine and the article is well-written. Those that have problems have not read the instructions, it is easy to set up.

Translating the code to English would be helpful, and we might be able to contribute something back to this incredible work.

Thanks again!

[Deleted]  

Thanks for the great work.

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