Examples: Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4 - page 6
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Hello! Nice indicators. I use them. Only one big problem. The MOVEMENT indicator is repainting itself (it is changing afterwards).
I hope you understand my problem and answer me. Please see the picture attached.
Hope to hear from the author of these indicators.
Regards,
Sven.
Can someone help !
I've installed it but doesn't register in the custom indicator list.
non tech here
Can someone help !
I've installed it but doesn't register in the custom indicator list.
non tech here
If you copy all the files as directed in the manual (read me file) then it should work!
Copy contents of '\experts\files to ..\MetaTrader\experts\files
Copy file '\experts\include\cotlib.mq4 to ..\MetaTrader\experts\include\cotlib.mq4
Copy contents of '\experts\indicators to ..\MetaTrader\experts\indicators
Copy contents of '\experts\scripts to ..\MetaTrader\experts\scripts
Copy file \experts\Meta COT Expert.mq4 to ..\MetaTrader\experts\Meta COT Expert.mq4
Hello! Nice indicators. I use them. Only one big problem. The MOVEMENT indicator is repainting itself (it is changing afterwards).
I hope you understand my problem and answer me. Please see the picture attached.
Hope to hear from the author of these indicators.
Regards,
Sven.
I will try to rectify this error.
I'd like to thank you very much for uploading this and all the work you have put in to the project. There are others out there charging monthly subscriptions for what you've given away completely free of charge.
Works well, is extremely useful, so thanks again.
Thank you very much for sharing this great work!
Works fine and the article is well-written. Those that have problems have not read the instructions, it is easy to set up.
Translating the code to English would be helpful, and we might be able to contribute something back to this incredible work.
Thanks again!
Thanks for the great work.